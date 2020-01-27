The Faribault boys basketball team did better in its second game this season against Albert Lea, but the Falcons couldn’t quite come up with the winning recipe, as the Tigers won 65-55 Friday night on their home court after winning 72-48 in Faribault back in early December.
The Tigers built an early double-digit lead on Friday, but the Falcons quickly rallied to tie things up and managed to stay within striking distance through the middle of the first half. The Tigers gradually pulled away, though, and went into halftime up by nine.
The Falcons scored 22 points in transition and 16 points off turnovers, in large part thanks to a strong game by Abdimutalib Abdullahi, who tallied 18 points. Abdullahi also finished with 13 rebounds, nine assists and three steals.
Evan Larson scored 12 points for the Falcons and Nick Ehlers contributed 11, and Ehlers also led the team with four steals.
John Palmer finished with eight points, while Maverick Jeanes, Nick Flom and Devin Lockerby chipped in two apiece.