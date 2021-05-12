Andrew Chou started fast Tuesday afternoon in Mankato and didn't bother to slow up much on his way to a 6-0, 6-3 victory at No. 1 singles.
The senior sent his opponent all over the court with a mix of deep shots before dropping shots just over the net and out of reach for winners.
"East adjusted a bit in the second set to combat Andrew's control of the match," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "While East had some success, it wasn't enough to knock Andrew off of his game."
Elsewhere, Brandon Petricka nearly garnered a second point for the Falcons but lost a tight 1-6, 6-3, 10-7 match at No. 3 singles. Harrison Gibbs also lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, while the No. 1 doubles team of Carter Sietsema and Carson Reuvers lost 6-1, 6-1, the No. 2 doubles duo of Thomas Drenth and Carsen Kramer faltered 6-1, 6-1 and the No. 3 doubles team of Buay Lual and Long Duong lost 6-0, 6-0.
Faribault next plays Friday afternoon at Famington.