The constant defensive pressure applied by the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team was too great for LeRoy-Ostrander to handle Tuesday night in Faribault in a 65-27 victory for the Cardinals.
Bethlehem Academy (1-2) finished the game with 15 steals, paced by three from freshman Anna Tobin and two apiece from senior Mercedes Huerta, junior Reagan Kangas, junior Brooke Johnson and freshman Anna DeMars.
That stalwart defensive effort was also reflected in LeRoy-Ostrander (1-2) attempting only 36 shots from the floor throughout the game, compared to 65 for Bethlehem Academy.
Offensively, the Cardinals were led by 16 points from DeMars, who converted on 8 of 17 field goals. Freshman Anna Cohen added 10 points, while junior Kate Trump scored eight points on only five shot attempts.
Tobin also dished out a five assists, while junior Lindsay Hanson hauled in a team-high nine rebounds and Huerta finished with a well-balanced stat line of five points, five assists and five rebounds.
Bethlehem Academy next plays Friday night at home against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (1-1).