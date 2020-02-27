After finishing the first day of the Class A diving competition Thursday at the University of Minneapolis in seventh place, and advancing to Saturday’s finals, Faribault sophomore James Ohlemann’s eyes were transfixed in one direction.
In his first experience at state, Ohlemann placed himself in the middle of a pack between fifth and 10th that’s separated by only 16.2 points through eight of the 11 rounds of diving.
When asked where he hoped to end up after Saturday’s three dives, Ohlemann didn’t hesitate with a succinct answer.
“Fifth,” Ohlemann fired. “Top five, or at least top eight.”
A top-eight finish secures a spot on the podium and all-state recognition.
“It’s tight,” Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. “He’s going to have to dive well on Saturday, but he has the dives to do it with, so let’s hope for the best. He was very solid. I like what he was doing for his first time up at the state meet. It didn’t seem to bother him a whole lot. He may tell you differently, but I didn’t see where it seemed to bother him a whole lot.”
Ohlemann said some nerves were present throughout warmups, but once the completion started, and after he aced his first dive, those butterflies quickly fluttered away.
That resulted in a consistent day for Ohlemann, who Fuller could only nitpick on one of his eight dives.
“The only one that was off that I’d like to have back was that back somersault,” Fuller said. “That was as little short on the entry, but other than that I thought it was a very, very nice day for him. Now he knows he can be in the top eight, we just have to stay there.”
Ohlemann pointed to his inward one and a half as his best dive of the day.
At the end of it all, he garnered a score of 247.60 points, only 4.15 points behind Princeton’s Tony McNiff in fifth place.
While it’s a mystery attempting to predict what each diver in that top cluster might have left for Saturday’s finals, which will take place in the middle of the swimming finals, which start at noon, Fuller’s confident there’s plenty of points for Ohlemann to snatch.
That starts with his inward double, which has a degree of difficulty (DD) of 2.8, while his other two dives come attached with a degree of difficulty of 2.0 and 1.4.
“He’s got some DD left, with the big one being the inward double,” Fuller said. “If he can stick that one, that would make a big, huge difference. Other people might not save stuff for the end, so we’ll see what happens. Usually there’s a good deal of crash and burn on the last three because they want to make it into the finals. We shouldn’t do that, we should be very solid.”