At times Saturday, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown looked like a team that hadn’t played in eight days. At other times, it looked like the 25-2 juggernaut it’s now become.
The host and No. 1 seed WEM Buccaneers led nearly the entire way, and by double digits most of the second half, in their 71-50 win against the No. 8 Mankato Loyola Crusaders (15-12) in the Subsection 2A South quarterfinals.
Despite the variance in seeds, the Crusaders had the full attention of WEM coach Jeff Wagner. They entered winners of seven straight and 10 of their last 11 under first-year coach Sam Carlson.
“This game was what we thought it would be,” Wagner said. “(The Crusaders) have been playing very, very well. They beat (Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton) by 30 the other night. They’re well-coached, they’re disciplined.”
WEM senior guard Grant McBroom was the star in his final game in Waterville. He scored a game-high 24 points and passed 2017 alum Zac Olson as the school’s single season scoring leader.
The Bucs, ranked No. 5 in Class A by Minnesota Basketball News, average 78.5 points per game. They didn’t have their sharpest shooting start, but eventually heated up to finish with 10 3-pointers by five players. McBroom had four and sophomore guard Domanik Paulson three.
A pair of threes by senior guard Ben Ellingworth helped Loyola get off to a 6-4 lead. Ellingworth hit 10 of them in a win earlier in the month against J-W-P and is one of the team’s top scorers.
WEM shut out Ellingworth the rest of the half and soon took a double-digit lead
The Crusaders hit a three late in the first half to pull within six, but a McBroom three at the buzzer sent the Bucs into the break on a high note up 30-21.
Ellingworth came out of the gate hot again, scoring eight quick points to pull Loyola within 38-31.
He went scoreless again, and that was close as Loyola got. WEM’s effort on the defense sustained to hold down a Loyola offense that averages over 64 a night.
The trio of McBroom (24), senior forward Cole Kokoschke (20) and Paulson (15) combined for 59 of WEM’s 71 points.
The Bucs clinched their second straight 25-win season and fourth of 24 or more in the last five seasons. Their two losses this season were in triple overtime on neutral floor to Class A No. 2 Henning and by two points to AA No. 7 Minnesota Valley Lutheran.
The Bucs advance to play the No. 4 Nicollet Raiders (21-5) 6 p.m. Thursday at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial High School. The other subsection semifinal between No. 2 Springfield and No. 3 Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey will follow at approximately 7:45 p.m.
The Raiders have won five straight and beat No. 5 Martin County West 73-40 Saturday to advance.
WEM beat Nicollet in this same playoff round and venue last season, 71-61, led by a 29-point night from McBroom.
No. 1 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 71, No. 8 Mankato Loyola 50
M — 21 29
W — 30 41
WEM scoring — Grant McBroom 24, Cole Kokoschke 20, Domanik Paulson 15, Zach Sticken 5, Matthew VanHoudt 4, Nick LeMeiux 3 … 3-pointers: McBroom 4, Paulson 3, Kokoschke 1, Sticken 1, LeMeiux 1
Loyola scoring — Matthew Helget 16, Ben Ellingworth 14, Matthew Kujawa 10, Simon Morgan 5, Matthew Gartner 2, Lawson Godfrey 2, Isiah Godfrey 1 … 3-pointers: Ellingwroth 4, Helget 2, Kujawa 1