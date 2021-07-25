It doesn't hurt that Medford's Spencer Velzke is a mechanical engineer.
It also doesn't hurt that he has a big, long and sturdy car.
But most of all — it doesn't hurt that Velzke doesn't mind hitting other cars and having his hit.
All of those qualities helped Velzke become the Standard Weld class champion Sunday in front a packed grandstands Sunday at the Rice County Fair Demolition Derby in Faribault.
Driving a 1974 black Cadillac, Velzke delivered the final hit as the last car running to claim the $1,000 prize and the first-place trophy out of six entries in the class.
Velzke said Cadillacs "pack a lot more metal in them. That's why it's fun."
Velzke, 25, has been driving in demo derbies since he was 13.
"This is the go-to place for almost my home-town shows," he said. "I grew up in Medford, and Faribault and Owatonna are my two hometowns."
"I went to school for mechanical engineering, so it good to be back in full swing."
As a mechanical engineer, Velzke said he "can tell more how structures work, and everything behind reinforcing and making sure the right parts are good. For this show this, class has the most welding. It makes your car last a little longer, and you can have a little bit more fun."
Velzke said they bought the Cadillac five years ago and built it in two weeks for a hometown show. "It turned out pretty good."
Velzke said this was easily one of the hardest hitting derbies he's seen around here in a long while. "Everybody hit everybody. It's not just two people after each other the whole time."
The key to surviving, Velzke said, is "balancing out offense and defense. Hit hard and don't get hit hard. Avoid getting hit in the critical spots like wheels where you'll likely to have more troubles. Also with clearance issues and bottoming out.
"There's a lot of strategy in it. It's not just a bunch of rednecks going in a field and wrecking stuff. There's a lot more such as strategically placing stuff for structural support and the strategy of driving.
"And for the adrenaline junkies, it's one of the best highs you can have."
Kyle Bathke, 23, of Waseca, has been driving in demolition derbies since before he got his driver's license at age 14. His father, Mike, did it for 30 years, and led his son into the sport.
In his first time running in Rice County, Bathke won the Stock Mini Van Class. He has raced for nine years at other area county fairs, Nicollet, Waseca and other tracks in southern Minnesota.
"Vans are my favorite, but I do get into compacts," Bathke said. "There's a lot of back end room to hit with, and they're easily accessible. A lot of people have van sitting around.
"It's a sport that anybody can do. Cars are easy to come by cheap. It's not like racing. You just reuse the car. If not, you just go find a new one."
Bathke said a demo car can be had for $300 to $400.
Bathke proved to be an active hitter.
"You got to be on the move all the way to the end," he said. "It's a lot of fun. A lot of people enjoy it and enjoy watching it we can see here. It's always fun to making the crowd excited. It's for the crowd. They're here to see us wreck the cars, and go from there."
Jason Gunderson, of Faribault, placed second in the Stock Compact/Midsize class.
"It's a good hobby to get into and celebrate with the friends all day," Gunderson said. "Go out and have fun with them and put on a show for the crowd."
Gunderson, 29, starting entering demo derbies at age 16.
Rice County Fair Demolition Derby
Stock Compact/Midsize
1. Mark Kazenbach
2. Jason Gunderson
3. Chase Vargo
4. Travis Sweden
5. Willy Miller
Stock Mini Van
1. Kyle Bathke
2. Norbie Ziegler
3. Corbyn Standke
4. Rick Klink
5. Jake Golombeski
Stock Trucks
1. Austin Schulz
2. Don Sartor
3. Jason Vargo
4. Logan Ayers
5. Hunter Jensen
Weld Cars
1. Spencer Velzke
2. Brandon Johnson
3. Andy Hanson
4. Scott Christian
5. Darby Hanson
6. Matt Foss
Limited Weld Copacts/Midsize
1. Anthony Miller
2. Jon Kazenbach
3. James Kazenbach
4. Justin Kazenbach
5. Juan Cruz Baez
6. Cole Abraham