The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team is searching for more fight.
"Tonight was a tough night," BA coach Chris Bothun said of Thursday's 3-0 road loss. "Marshall is a strong team with some talented individual players, but we made them look even better. We did not play our game tonight. When we played Eden Prairie we showed great fight and a strong connection on the court. Tonight we just didn't pull it together the way we needed to."
BA (0-2) lost in four sets to EP, but pushed one of the state's biggest schools to four long sets.
The Class AA No. 5 Marshall Tigers (3-0) won by scores of 25-20, 25-11, 25-12 in a match played at Southwest State University.
Six service errors by the Tigers helped the Cards stick tight in the first set, including as close as a 16-15 deficit. Once the home team got its groove back from the line, it was tough to beat.
BA faces another ranked opponent when it travels to Class AA No. 1 Stewartville 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Tigers beat Fillmore Central 3-1 and swept Rochester Mayo Thursday night.
Marshall 3, Bethlehem Academy 0
B — 20 11 12
M — 25 25 25
BA statistics — Kills: Ellie Cohen 7; Lexi Boyd 5; Haley Lang 2; Lindsay Hanson, Kate Trump, Kennedy Tutak 1 … Assists: Kaitlyn Kotek 7; Reagan Kangas 6; Haley Lang 1 … Aces: Trump 1 … Blocks: Tutak, Boyd 2; Cohen, Lang 1 … Digs: Brianna Radatz 14; Lang 11; Trump 9; Kotek 8; Kangas 5; Cohen 1