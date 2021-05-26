Section 1AAA baseball bracket

Faribault starts the Section 1AAA tournament Saturday afternoon at top-seeded Byron. The championship (not pictured) is scheduled for June 9 at 5 p.m. in Red Wing with a second game to follow if necessary.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Recommended for you

Load comments