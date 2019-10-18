The 13th class ever to be honored, six deserving recipients had the honor of entering the Faribault Sports Hall of Fame Friday at Faribault American Legion Club.
The 2019 Faribault Sports Hall of Fame inductees included Faribault High School alumni Katie Burr deRegnier, Joey Clapp, Nate Rost and Ray Sanders, as well as Bethlehem Academy alumni Franz Boelter and Laura Slinger Mediger.
Six individuals. Each deserving of recognition at the banquet, and to the public as well. What are their stories? Well, let’s take a look.
Katie Burr deRegnier
A 2006 graduate of Faribault High School, Burr swam for coach Ken Hubert and ran the 800 meters and the 1600 meters under the direction of Michell Creasman.
Burr’s connection with coach Hubert started when she was ten years old. By seventh grade, she was a varsity swimmer and began earning team points through her senior season. She qualified for state every year in high school. During her Falcon career, the team won six conference championships and one Section One championship trophy.
Individually, Buhr earned six varsity letters, five All-Conference honors, one All-State certificate and one All-American plaque.
At the spring awards banquet her senior year, she was named an AAA award winner and the 2006 Sports Woman of the Year.
After graduating from FHS, Burr attended University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. During her time as a “Pointer”, they won the WIAC Conference Championship in 2010.
Individually, she earned all-conference recognition (2008, 2010) and was voted team captain in 2010.
While in graduate school at Penn State University, Katie joined the Penn State Triathlon Club. Since, she’s competed in five full Ironman competitions. She was a six-time half-ironman award winner, five-time overall champion in various triathlons, and one podium finish at Ironman Florida in 2016. She was named 2016 All-American in USA Triathlon.
Joey Clapp
A 2009 Faribault High School graduate, Flapp participated in baseball and swimming. He earned two varsity letters and earned All-Conference honorable mention his senior year.
Clapp’s specialty was swimming. Coaches Ken Hubert and Charlie Fuller got the best out of Clapp. He earned six varsity letters and participated in the state tournament five times. Clapp earned All-Conference four times and was an All-State swimmer four times. He was chosen team MVP for the 2009 season.
Before graduating in the spring of 2009, he earned the AAA award and the Bruce Smith Award. He then chose University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to hone his swimming skills.
Clapp developed into a dominant swimmer, earning four varsity letters, was elected team captain and chosen WUSP team MVP three times. He was a conference champion twenty times, was named the 2012 WIAC Conference Swimmer of the Meet and collected the 2013 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athlete Conference Max Sparger Men’s Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete Award. He competed in the Division III National Swim Meet four times and was first-team All-American honors twelve times and honorable mention twice.
Clapp currently serves as a physical education teacher at Jefferson Elementary School. He is in his third year as an assistant swim in both the men’s and women’s programs at St. Olaf College.
Nate Rost
A 2007 Faribault High School graduate, Rost was a three-year starter at quarterback. Individually, Rost earned all-conference honors twice and was chosen team MVP and team captain his senior year. When his high school career ended, he was first in career passing yards and third in touchdown passes. He was named to the All-State honorable-mention team.
Rost was a defenseman for the hockey team, earning three varsity letters and all-conference honorable mention twice. In his senior year, Rost scored seven goals and posted eight assists for 17-9-1 team who lost 2-1 to Orono in the section finals.
In baseball, Rost led the Big Nine Conference in ERA as a junior. He was a four-time letter winner, three-time All-Conference winner and earned All-state his senior year in the Lion’s All-Star series. Rost was chosen team captain and team MVP his senior season.
Rost was named the 2009 Faribault High School Athlete of the Year. Rost chose to continue his academics and athletic endeavors at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. He graduated in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in psychology.
Playing baseball at Wartburg, the Knights won the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2008 and won the conference tournament in 2008 and 2009. Nate earned All-Conference as a junior and senior. He ranks number one in career saves.
He currently plays amateur baseball for the New Market Huskies.
Ray Sanders
Sanders, a 1946 graduate of Faribault High School, played basketball and baseball at FHS and later played basketball and softball on the Nutting Truck recreational teams.
Sanders quickly established himself as a hard-working referee and umpire, working high school, amateur and recreational games. He coached Trinity Boys basketball for 20 years.
In 1970, while driving back to Faribault after watching his son Randy play basketball against Red Wing, he was impressed by the Winger’s Booster Club and the enthusiasm it generated. Sanders was instrumental in getting a similar group started in Faribault after driving back to Red Wing to visit with their club members. He was the president for the first two years. In the last 49 years, Ray helped raise in the neighborhood of $1 million in support of Falcons’ athletics.
For nearly 40 years Sanders has led the American Legion Baseball program, making sure the legion supports a team each summer and provides a place for them to play baseball.
In 1975, Sanders and other board members organized the first Bruce Smith Golf Tournament to raise money for local programs. It is still going strong today.
Franz Boelter
Boelter’s high school coaching career began at Medford High School, where he was the head boys basketball coach, B-squad volleyball coach and b-squad baseball coach. In the fall of 1984, Franz became the head basketball coach at Bethlehem Academy - a title he filled for 30 years.
In that period, the boys basketball team reached 16 conference championships, 21 district/sub-section finals and eight region/section finals. The Cardinals won four region/section championships (1993, 1994, 2002, 2009), were runner-ups three times, state tournament runner-up once and placed third once.
Boelter was named Section 1 Coach of the Year four times, State Class A Coach of the Year once and inducted into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012. His final basketball coaching record was 613-290.
When Franz began at Bethlehem Academy, he took over as the B-squad volleyball coach, a job he held for two years. Six years later, he took over as head coach which he led to state prominence through the next 26 years.
The Cardinals won 21 conference championships (19 in a row), won a record 137 straight conference games and thirteen championships in 16 years. They made eight straight appearances in the state championship, a state record, and played in the finals 12 times. BA won seven state championships and earned one third-place finish.
Boelter was selected Section Coach of the Year six times and State Coach of the Year five times. His final coaching record was 603-135. He was inducted into the Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007.
Laura Slinger Mediger
A 2008 Bethlehem Academy graduate, Mediger participated in volleyball for eight years, golf for one year and track and field for two years. This was during a period of dominance for the Cardinal volleyball program. The Cardinals were state champions in 2006 and 2007 and runner-up in 2017.
Individually, Mediger was chosen team captain, earned All-Conference honors three times and All-State recognition three times.
In track, Mediger holds the shot put record at Bethlehem Academy.
After high school, Mediger attended the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire where she played volleyball for four years. The program was conference runner-up in 2011.
Mediger was chosen “Best Newcomer” and earned second-team All-American honors.
She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a minor in history.
Special thanks to Faribault Sports Hall of Fame for providing statistics, personal bios, and records of the inductees and honorees for the purpose of this article.