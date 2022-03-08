The RCTC Yellowjackets won their third consecutive NJCAA Non-Scholarship National Title in Council Bluffs, IA this weekend. RCTC finished ahead of DIII rival Harper Community College by half a point, 45.5 to 45 to win the championship.
The Jackets finished 11th overall in the tournament that includes scholarship and non-scholarship schools competing together. The Yellowjackets total points earned were the highest of all non-scholarship schools giving them their third straight national title.
The Jackets were led by All-Americans Parker Dobrocky and Medford High School graduate Willie VonRuden. Both wrestlers who finished fourth in the tournament. The championship was decided not, only by Dobrocky and VonRuden’s final placings, but by some early-round wins by the entire Jacket team. All nine wrestlers — including Kenyon-Wanamingo graduate Armani Tucker — made it to round two before taking their first losses.
Tucker, a freshman for the Yellowjackets, won his first match 4-1 before falling in his next two matches.
VonRuden earned All-American honors with a fourth place showing at 157. VonRuden earned a fall in his opening match before winning by 5-3 and 4-3 decisions in rounds two and three. Clackamas’s Alex Ramirez downed VonRuden 8-2 in the semifinals. VonRuden bounced back again with a gutty 6-4 win to get to the third-place bout. VonRuden once again battled to the wire but fell in a tightly contested 4-2 decision.
Rocco Visci went 2-2 at 125, winning 11-7 in the opener before falling in a wild 20-14 bout in round two. Visci earned a fall in his third bout, before taking his second loss in the next round. At 133, Cael Bartels won his opener 13-8 before falling in round two. Bartels bounced back with a fall in his third bout before dropping a 10-6 decision in his fourth. Zach Wells scored key points for the Jackets as he won his opener by Technical Fall, before dropping a 6-2 decision in round two. Wells then again bounced back with a tech fall in his third bout and a 12-9 decision in his fourth, before falling 11-4 in his fifth match of the tournament. Walker Ingham got a 16-6 major decision in his opener at 174 before falling in his next two bouts. At 184, Antonio Davis had a bye in the opening round before going 1-2 in his next to matches. Colton Krell won his opener in convincing fashion with a fall at 4:33. Krell fell 9-2 and 9-3 in his next two bouts.
Parker Dobrocky had a great run in the tournament earning fourth place and All-American honors at 141 pounds. Dobrocky had a bye in round one, before earning a major decision (8-0) in round two. He earned a hard-fought win over Iowa Central’s Darnal Heard (4-1 decision) in his third match before falling 3-1 in the semifinals. Dobrocky won a 9-7 decision in the wrestle backs before dropping a 5-1 decision in the third-place bout.