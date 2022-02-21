The trouble started before the competition even commenced Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Faribault senior Lauren McDonough was warming up for the Class A state gymnastics championships and with every tumble, jump and dismount, she felt her ankles twinge more and more on the brand-new gymnastics floors, which were hard and unforgiving.
After three years of disappointing state showings, however, McDonough elected to simply not let the increasing pain in her ankles matter.
"I was just trying to push through on every event," McDonough said. "The adrenaline took over on floor, but I got to vault and they really were hurting. I was just limping off trying not to think about it. I was just telling myself I was find and to run harder, go harder, do everything better than the last one. I think it paid off.”
It certainly paid off, with McDonough capping her high school gymnastics career Saturday with the best all-around performance of her career, considering the stage.
She finished 14th in the all-around competition with a score of 36.150. That was boosted by her 9.500 on the floor exercise, where McDonough earned a podium finish in fourth place.
“I really don’t know what to say," McDonough said. "This is so insane, I don’t know. I can’t even process it right now.
“I’m just so proud of my fourth place. I’ve never made it on floor before for state, so just to come here and get fourth is so cool.”
McDonough's previous three state appearances all consisted of individual appearances on the balance beam, where the typically solid McDonough could not manage to not fall off.
Saturday night, McDonough started her competition on the balance beam, where she again suffered a fall early in her routine. The difference this year was she didn't allow that to torpedo the rest of her evening.
Even with the score deduction for the fall, McDonough posted an 8.500 to finish 32nd on the beam and build momentum for the rest of the night.
“Even though I did fall on beam, I was still proud of it because I had a really good routine," McDonough said. "I knew that the pressure wasn’t just on beam because I was here for everything. Usually, beam is the one you get nervous for, so I was going to put everything I had into every other event. I just focused on having fun and enjoying my last routines and my final time on every event instead of thinking about doing well.”
Then came the floor exercise, where McDonough wowed the crowd and solicited a handful admiring comments from opposing gymnasts and coaches.
“I wasn’t really worried about the score or where I finished," McDonough said. "I was just doing what I love doing and just enjoying my last performance. It was so cool the amount of people that have come up to me and said I lit the room up and that it was so fun to watch.”
McDonough then rotated to the vault, where the pain in her ankles spiked. After her first vault merited a 9.175 from the judges, she briefly debated letting that score stand as she hobbled back to the start of the runway.
Then, she placed mind over matter, motored down the runway and launched herself off the vault to score a 9.375 — good enough for 17th place and a new career-best score.
"I just reminded myself that it was the last one I’d ever do," McDonough said. "It ended up being the better one. I’m just so thankful. It’s everything I could have wanted after three years of going to state and not placing in anything. It’s just so cool to actually show what I can do.”
On her last rotation, McDonough stretched her uneven bars routine just about as long as possible.
With a handstand in the middle of her routine, McDonough seemed to freeze mid rotation upside down above the top bar.
"I hit that handstand and I held it for so long," McDonough said. "I was just hanging out up there. I was like, ‘Am I going to go yet, or what am I doing?’ It felt really good."
Once she stuck her dismount, McDonough earned a score of 8.725 to finish in 25th place, wrap up her gymnastics career and set off a wave of emotions.
"The first thing I felt was ‘Ow,’ because everything really hurt, but then I just soaked it all in and saluting for a final time," McDonough said. "I haven’t even processed it yet that I’m done and I won’t get to be here ever again. It was just really cool and I’m really thankful for how today went.”