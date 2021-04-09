After a whirlwind of a state meet, the Faribault Emeralds Dance Team took some time Wednesday night to rewind and celebrate its third-place finish in the Class AA high kick state championships.
In the ceremony in the Faribault High School gym, Faribault coach Lisa Dahl handed out individual state medals to each of the Emeralds, and the team took pictures with the third-place trophy.
In short, the Emeralds filled in the gaps of what was missing at state this year.
"You were in and out," Anna Behning said. "It was kind of over in a flash and I don't remember much of it. Even dancing, I don't remember dancing, really, but it was fun still."
After the competition, the team was bussed back from Edina High School to Faribault High School, where the Emeralds did their best to recreate a typical state environment in the high school's gym with a livestream of the awards ceremony broadcast onto the scoreboard.
"It was really nice being able to do that, because a lot of schools just had to go outside and do it and just listen with a little thing to their ear," Makayla Keilen said. "It was nice our school gave us the opportunity to actually put it on the big screen, because we did that for Big 9, too. It was more of the feeling at state, because at state you have the big screens at the Target Center, so it made it more of that feeling."
"It was also really nice to have your parents there right away and have your parents come down and congratulate you," Avalon Roberts added.
While the moment the team was announced as the third-place finisher lacked the same fanfare as a typical season in the Target Center, that moment still carried feelings of accomplishment, happiness and gratitude.
At some points before and during the season, the status of a state meet was far from certain, and the Emeralds' ability to overcome myriad obstacles the leaped out throughout the season was never guaranteed.
So while Faribault may have liked to finish slightly higher up on the podium and ahead of second-place Austin, landing there at all was worthy of celebration.
"It was also really nice to have closure with the team and be able to just be there in one last moment with them," Roberts said. "Getting called third wasn't exactly what we wanted, but getting third in the state is still incredible and that feeling of getting your name called at state awards is still amazing."
This current group of Emeralds was aware of the expectations and history that come with competing for a program that has claimed nine straight conference titles and qualified for 25 consecutive state championships.
The seniors, especially, are pleased to have closed their careers by adding another podium finish to the program's legacy.
"It definitely puts pressure on us at the beginning of the year to continue to Emerald legacy," Maria Pierce said. "Every single year we've lived up to it and I have no doubt they will next year, too."
"It's amazing that even though we switched coaches we're still maintaining that high talent, high rank and we're working even harder, because some teams switch coaches and it doesn't work out," Roberts said of former coach Lois Krinke's 2019 retirement. "We just have the Emerald work ethic."