A full-court press and lack of stops doomed the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team Tuesday night.
The Buccaneers had trouble getting down the court and when they did, the shots didn’t fall. On the other end, Hayfield went to the free throw line numerous times in the first half and cashed in on Buccaneer turnovers in the second.
Despite some spirited play in the post by junior Brady Nutter, the Buccaneers fell 74-42.
Tied 8-8 with just over 12 minutes left in the first half, the Vikings turned up the pressure. Going into a full-court press gave the Buccaneers (1-4, 1-3 Gopher Conference) problems.
“The press hurt us in the first half when we got out of control,” WEM coach Jeff Wagner said. “When we stayed in control, we were fine.
Once the Buccaneers wanted to move up the court, the Vikings closed in with double teams along the sideline. Hayfield (5-2, 4-1) forced ill-advised passes.
As a result, the Vikings took a 25-16 lead and extended it to a 41-19 lead at the half. Dominak Paulson ended a 12-0 Vikings run with one of two 3-pointers for him just before the half ended.
In the second half, Hayfield continued to widen its lead by attacking the rim and getting open off screens along the arc. Ethan Slaathaug, who ended with a game-high 34 points, seemingly made every layup as he weaved through the middle while Isaac Matti, 16 points, did his damage from the perimeter area.
“We have to block out,” Wagner said. “We didn't do a good job of blocking especially in the second half. … We had some guys there that hadn't played a lot of minutes yet playing bulk minutes tonight. That makes a difference too.”
One of the few bright spots for the Buccaneers was the presence of Nutter. Whether in the post or roaming the perimeter, Wagner said the offense improved greatly once they were able to give the ball to Nutter in the post.
“When he plays in control, he's a very tough matchup because he's quicker than them on the perimeter and yet he's can still score in the post,” Wagner said. “I thought he did a nice job. Once he realizes what his strengths are, he's going to need to be tougher.”
Nutter finished with a team-high 19 points and went 4-for-6 at the free-throw line.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown remains at home to face United South Central on Friday.