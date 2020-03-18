When the Gillette Wild first offered a contract tender to Noah Murphy, a senior forward for the Faribault boys hockey team, he tucked the information into the back of his brain in order to focus on more pressing matters.
Murphy and the Falcons were in the top half of the Big 9 Conference and battling for positioning in the Section 1A playoffs, so anything involving next year needed to wait.
After Mankato West knocked out Faribault in the Section 1A semifinals, Gillette's offer reemerged to the forefront of Murphy's mind.
"They asked back in December, but I didn't know for sure yet," Murphy said. "I wanted to finish the season, and then I decided I wanted to keep playing hockey, so I decided to sign the contract."
"I was just focusing on the season because we were having a pretty good year," he added.
Murphy is one of two Faribault boys hockey players to accept contract tenders with the Gillette Wild, a junior hockey team in the NA3HL. Leighton Weasler signed a contract tender March 2.
Signing a contract tender doesn't fully guarantee a spot on next year's team, or require a player to even join the squad, but it does mean if Murphy or Weasler want to play in the NA3HL next season they can only do so for the Gillette Wild.
Unlike Weasler, who said he was still weighing the possibility of giving up his hockey career in favor of starting college right away, Murphy said he's likely to join the Wyoming-based team for next season.
"I just wanted to keep playing," Murphy said.
During his senior season, Murphy tallied 15 goals and 14 assists in 27 games and was tabbed as an honorable mention to the Big 9 all-conference team.
Before Gillette offered Murphy a contract tender after the Herb Brook Holiday Classic in Blaine at the end of December, he said he had "no clue" the possibility was there to continue playing hockey after his high school graduation, although he did have conversations with coaches from the Minnesota Blades, a AAA youth hockey team, who told Murphy they thought he could play junior hockey.
Once the Wild first reached out to express interest, though, Murphy's mindset shifted.
"That's when I really started to think about it and work harder," Murphy said.
This season, Gillette finished 20-27-0 to end up fifth in the eight-team Frontier Division and qualify for the Fraser Cup Playoffs. The Wild were then swept in a best-of-three series against the Yellowstone Quake with a 4-1 loss and a 4-3 defeat in overtime.
The team will have new leadership next year, with Ethan Hayes taking over as coach and general manager. the interim coach for the Wild, Taylor Shaw, who took over in December, will most likely stick around as the team's assistant coach according to the team's website.