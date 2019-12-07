COACHES
Head coach: Charlie Fuller, 34th year
Assistant coaches: Isaiah Fuller, 10th year; and Bethany Fuller, fourth year
KEY PLAYERS
A group of five Falcons are expected to lead the team through the season. All have placed high in the section meet. They are:
Will Tuma - senior, mid-distance. In the 200 free, Tuma took 15th at February's section meet.
Reilly Akemann - senior, sprinter. Aikman claimed 14th at the 2018-19 section meet in the 50 freestyle.
Mitchell Hanson - senior, individual medley and breaststroke. Hanson, 14th at sections in the 200 IM, shaved almost 4 seconds off his time between the 2019 conference championship and section meet.
Tanner Longshore - junior, individual medley and breaststroke. Longshore was 12th in the IM and 14th in the breaststroke at last winter's section meet.
James Ohlemann - sophomore, diving. As a freshman, Ohlemann received all-conference honors and placed fifth — just out of the money — at last year's section meet. He's looking to improve on last year's performance.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Calvin Gutzmann - senior, sprinter. Look for Gutzmann to have a breakout season in the short distances.
MOVED ON
Last year's seniors, Tyler Bauman, Rob Scheel, Sam Leopold, Josh Bohner and Joe Cap, have departed.
2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK
While Faribault remains in Section 1A, perennial power Northfield moves up to Class AA. Houston, which did not field a team in 2018-19, enters.
This year's captains, Tuma, Aikemann, Hanson and Gutzmann will take the leadership mantle. The Falcons, short on numbers, are still looking for interested swimmers to join the team. Expect FHS to improve their times and technique throughout the season.
COACHSPEAK
"We have a good core group of athletes that we hope to build on." — Charlie Fuller