After Saturday's 5-0 season-opening loss to Mankato East, Faribault baseball coach Charlie Lechtenberg was able to easily point toward a number of positive takeaways.
The three pitchers for the Falcons — senior John Palmer, junior Hunter Nelson and senior Hunter Edwards — combined to throw more than 60% strikes and allow only two earned runs. Outside of a few defensive misplays attributed to Faribault playing a number of players out of position with seven players unavailable due to quarantine, Lechtenberg liked what he saw in the field for the first game of the spring.
One duplicated number stuck out, however, as what needs to be worked on: the zeroes in the runs and hits column on the scoreboard.
"There were a lot of good things in the first game," Lechtenberg said. "Obviously you'd like to get a hit, but defensively and pitching was where we thought it would be and even better for that first game."
The Falcons produced a number of quality at-bats against Mankato East's Cal Jacobs, who hurled all seven innings. Jacobs walked four batters and surrendered a handful of hard-hit balls, including junior Jake Wetzel's line drive that was snared by a leaping catch from the shortstop and Nelson's lineout to right field.
But too often, Lechtenberg said, Faribault helped him to work out his control issues.
In the bottom of the fourth with the Courgars leading 3-0, senior catcher Jordan Nawrocki led off the inning with a walk. After a flyout and a walk from Teddy Calmer, the Falcons rolled over a pitch to third base, where Mankato East's third baseman fielded the grounder, stepped on the bag and fired to first for an inning-ending double play.
"We just needed to have some better at-bats there," Lechtenberg said. "We gave some at-bats away to a guy that was struggling with some control and we kind of got ourselves out."
In addition to Nawrocki and Calmer, junior Jack Knutson and Wetzel both worked walks.
Knutson's day was emblematic of the musical chairs the Falcons were forced to play to make the low number of players available work. He started the game at second base behind Palmer on the mound. When Nelson entered the game to pitch to start the fourth inning, Knutson moved out to center field. When Edwards handled the pitching duties in the seventh, Knutson then shifted over to right field to allow Nelson to retake his spot in center.
"We had some guys playing defensively in position they haven't practiced in or been in all year until now," Lechtenberg said. "They had to come in because guys are out, so some guys not used to playing where they were at, but overall defensively and pitching was great today."
PITCHING PROWESS
Palmer's day on the mound started about as rocky as one could have imagined in the top of the first inning. He walked the leadoff batter and then clipped the second man up to put runners on first and second with nobody out.
After that, however, he was sharp striking out the next two batters. Following a double steal and with two outs, he induced a groundball that was bobbled just enough to allow the batter to beat the throw to first and allow a run to score, before Palmer picked up his third strikeout to end the first.
The right-hander then worked around an error for a scoreless second inning, and in the third surrendered a leadoff double that eventually scored on a groundout to short. All in all, that season debut equated to three innings, four strikeouts, one hit, one walk and one earned run.
Nelson was just as sharp for the Falcons in relief, after he overcame some initial shakiness. Taking over in the top of the fourth, Nelson gave up a leadoff single before striking out a pair of batters. With two outs, a second single drove a run in before Nelson ended the inning by picking a runner off first base.
In the top of the fifth, the side went down in order with the help of a strikeout, and in the sixth, Nelson surrendered only a two-out walk that was neutralized by a strikeout to end the inning.
Edwards then entered in relief to counter Faribault's first two hard-throwing options with a mix of slow, looping breaking pitches. Two runs scored in that seventh inning, but both were unearned.
"It was a good first game," Lechtenberg said. "With the pitching we have, we think once we put everything together and get everybody back here we're going to be alright."