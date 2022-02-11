The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wrestling team finished its regular season Thursday night with a 48-22 loss against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.

The highlight of the night was in the final match at heavyweight, even with the team result already decided. WEM/JWP sent out Keegan Kuball, ranked No. 5 at 285A to battle NRHEG's Makota Misgen, ranked No. 2 at 285A.

In what might have been a preview of the Section 2A final at that weight class, Kuball claimed 7-4 victory by decision.

Other winners for the Grizzlies included Carson James (106), Carson Petry (113), Gavin Krause (138) and Lucas Morsching (145)

NRHEG 48, WEM/JWP 22

106: Carson James (WEJW) over Jacob Karl (NRHE) (Fall 1:22)

113: Carson Petry (WEJW) over Seth Staloch (NRHE) (Fall 0:58)

120: Annabelle Petsinger (NRHE) over Zach Quast (WEJW) (Fall 3:34)

126: Deven Parpart (NRHE) over Ben Root (WEJW) (Fall 1:26)

132: Nikolas Petsinger (NRHE) over Jonathan Daschner (WEJW) (Fall 1:06)

138: Gavin Krause (WEJW) over Aidan Schlaak (NRHE) (MD 16-3)

145: Lucas Morsching (WEJW) over Ryan Schlaak (NRHE) (Dec 9-6)

152: Harbor Cromwell (NRHE) over Isaac Quast (WEJW) (Dec 10-3)

160: Clay Stenzel (NRHE) over Kelton Erler (WEJW) (Fall 3:06)

170: George Roesler (NRHE) over Jack Cahill (WEJW) (Fall 5:21)

182: Aden Berg (NRHE) over Maddox Moreno (WEJW) (Dec 7-6)

195: Ralph Roesler (NRHE) over Avery Breyer (WEJW) (Fall 0:34)

220: Ben Hagen (NRHE) over Sam Carlson (WEJW) (Fall 1:25)

285: Keegan Kuball (WEJW) over Makota Misgen (NRHE) (Dec 7-4)

