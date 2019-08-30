Sixteen yards were all that separated Faribault and Austin in Friday's season opener at Bruce Smith Field.
Seventeen yards were all that separated Faribault from the end zone in the game's final minute in its try to tie or take the lead. Austin's defense halted tight end Dylan Lippert two yards shy of the first down marker to preserve the Packers' 19-12 win.
It was a sloppy, yet evenly matched and competitive game from start to finish.
The Packers owned the first 12 minutes.
Both teams went 3-and-out to open the game and Faribault was without a first down in its first two series.
The Falcons' platooned two new quarterbacks. Senior Bryce Nolen, who also started at safety, played the first and third quarters. Junior Nick Ehlers played the second and fourth and was also in at defensive end.
A short punt gave Austin a short field starting at the Faribault 36 with 7 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first quarter.
A 17-yard completion from Austin's new quarterback, senior Eli Johnson, to Ethan Owens on 3rd-and-9 set up a 16-yard touchdown between those two two plays later.
The extra point was good to make it 7-0 Austin in a score that held until the second quarter.
Blocked punt by Jake Flom gives Faribault the ball at the Austin 40. Falcons move the ball quickly and punch it in on an Alex Gardner TD rush. 7-6 Austin leads, 9:47 2Q pic.twitter.com/JPPOMhetDf— Mike Randleman (@FDNmike) August 31, 2019
Early in the second, Jake Flom jumped in front of an Austin punt to give Faribault its best starting field position at the Austin 40.
Ehlers got the offense humming and quickly moved the Falcons down field. Alex Gardner was running well for Faribault and bruised into the end zone for a nine-yard score. The extra point by new kicker Nicolas Morillo was blocked.
The Falcons' defense forced another 3-and-out. Save for a few chunk yardage plays, the Packers struggled to move the ball, particularly on the ground.
Austin rushed 28 times for 77 yards. Faribault ran for 92 on the same number of carries.
When Faribault got it back it faced a 4th-and-6 from its 49. The Falcons employed rugby style punting throughout the game and in this case, Taylor Day rolled out to his right. While rolling out and facing pressure, he fumbled the ball, picked it back up and reversed to his left for a momentous 24-yard broken play.
Austin kept Faribault behind the chains throughout the game, but it didn't matter on 3rd-and-10 when Ehlers found Nick Flom for a 19-yard completion.
Later in the drive, Gardner ran in for a 12-yard score with 3:27 until halftime. A two-point conversion pass failed.
Blocked punt by Jake Flom gives Faribault the ball at the Austin 40. Falcons move the ball quickly and punch it in on an Alex Gardner TD rush. 7-6 Austin leads, 9:47 2Q pic.twitter.com/JPPOMhetDf— Mike Randleman (@FDNmike) August 31, 2019
Momentum was on the side of the green and white, which was spurred on by the Faribault High School cheerleaders who returned to the sidelines this fall.
Then Moses Idris got loose.
Austin had 3rd-and-27 from its 48 with 27 seconds until halftime. Idris broke down the left sideline and hauled in a pass over the top for a 52-yard score. Faribault blocked the extra point, making it 13-12 Austin at the break.
"The second quarter I thought we played pretty well," said Faribault coach Ned Louis. "We moved the ball, got a couple scores. Then second half, I don’t think we got a first down until late in the game. Just couldn’t get any rhythm but defense, for the most part, stood tall. We just gave up too many big ones. They had a touchdown to the tight end in the first quarter and then that big one at the end of the half on 3rd-and-forever. That one hurt."
Austin flipped the energy of the game and added to it by scoring on its second play from scrimmage in the second half. Chesak blazed for 12 yards on starting at the Faribault 45 and then broke more tackles on a 33-yard touchdown rush. A poor snap and hold contributed to a missed extra point wide right. 19-12 Austin.
Conversely, Faribault did not pick up a first down in the third quarter and had three yards in those 12 minutes.
Faribault's offense put up 218 yards and averaged 3.75 per play. Austin collected 234 yards on a 5.2 average.
Offensive coordinator Shane Gunderson is leading a new Faribault offense that implements the short and intermediate passing game more heavily into the playbook.
"When you put in a new offense, it’s going to take time," Louis said. "The first quarter we couldn’t get any rhythm, we couldn’t get it out of our end. It’s a work in progress. It’s going to take some time to develop."
A pair of Gardner rushes finally moved the sticks for the Falcons with under four minutes in the fourth.
The Falcons saved their timeouts and took over three minutes off the clock while advancing to the Austin 26. Facing 4th&12 from the Austin 27, Ehlers found Lippert cutting across the field before getting stopped short near the sideline.
4th&10 try comes up just shy for Faribault. Austin takes over at its 17, 1:06 to go up 19-12 pic.twitter.com/iP4exRfVnE— Mike Randleman (@FDNmike) August 31, 2019
"They’re physical. I thought they won the line of scrimmage," Louis said. "We had too many minus plays. That means they were getting through our O-line. They won the line of scrimmage most of the night. They’re big and physical and had some speed on the outside. They deserve the credit. They played a nice game.
"We’ve just got to move on, it’s a long season. Win or lose the first game, it doesn’t make or break it."
Faribault is on the road 7 p.m. Friday at Section 1AAAA rival Winona. The Winhawks beat Albert Lea 33-7 Friday and were up 33-0 at halftime.
Austin 19, Faribault 12
A — 7 6 6 0
F — 0 12 0 0
Faribault offensive statistics — Passing: Nick Ehlers 8-23, 110 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; Bryce Nolen 2-6, 16 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT … Rushing: Alex Gardner 14-56, 2 TD; Ehlers 4-29; Taylor Day 3-27; Cael Casteel 1-(-1); Nolen 6-(-19) … Receiving: Nick Flom 4-52; Dylan Lippert 2-40; Isaac Mata 2-18; AJ Worrell 1-9; Day 1-7
Faribault defensive statistics — Tackles: Lippert 8.5; Nolen, Casteel 4; Zack Slinger 3; Jordan Nawrocki, Thor Keilen, Devin Lockerby 2.5; Ehlers 2; Timothy Neirby, Jake Flom 1.5; Mata, Worrell, N. Flom, Taylor Yochum 1 … Gael Ramirez, Sam LaCanne .5 … Sacks: Casteel, Slinger, Lockerby 1 … Interceptions: N. Flom 1
Faribault special teams — Kicking: Nicolas Morillo 0-0 FG; 0-1 XP (blocked) … Punting: Nolen 4-109; Day 4-75 … Kick return: Mata 2-36; Gardner 1-6; Worrell 1-0
Team stats — Total plays: F 58, A 45 … Total offense: A 234, F 218 … Time of possession: A 26:43, F 21:15 … Total rushing: F 92, A 77 … Total passing: A 157, F 126 … Turnovers: A 1, F 0 … First downs: F 12, A 10 … Penalties: A 9-60, F 9-45
Austin offense — Passing: Eli Johnson 11-17, 157 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT … Rushing: Andy Chesak 15-86, TD; Teren Olvera 5-12; Mason O'Connor 1-2; Johnson 7-(-23) … Receiving: Moses Idris 2-63, TD; Ethan Owens 4-49, TD; Chawich Gash 1-32; Olvera 1-14; Chesak 3-(-1)
Austin defense — Tackles: Oliver Anderson 5.5; Chesak 5; Nick Dunlap 4; Olvera, O'Connor 3; Mason Silbaugh 2.5; Mathew Rembao, Rigo Prado, Blaine Krueger 2; Idris 1.5; Joseph Walker 1; Owens, Collin Dahlback, Samuel Misoi .5 … Sacks: Dunlap 1; Anderson, Silbaugh .5
Austin special teams … Joe Ewing 0-0 FG, 1-2 XP … Punting: Misoi 5-155 … Punt return: Dahlback 1-14; Prado 1-10; Owens 1-8; Chesak 1-0; Silbaugh 1-0 … Kick return: Chesak 1-31; Prado 1-14; Smith 1-0