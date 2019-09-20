Faribault trailed Albert Lea by 10 points near the midway point of the fourth quarter.
It didn't appear that way on the sidelines to Faribault head coach Ned Louis.
"I’m so proud of our team. Down 10 with six minutes left and they didn’t quit. They stayed positive throughout the night," Louis said. "They came up with a big play there at the end, a great defensive stand then Nick Ehlers drove them down for the game-winning touchdown. Big fourth down conversion by Carter Breitenfeldt on about a fourth-and-14."
To set the scene, both offenses had success on a warm night for football at Albert Lea's new Jim Gustafson field. The Faribault Falcons (1-3) finished with 333 yards and the Tigers (1-3) tallied 328.
The two teams just did their work in contrasting styles.
Faribault's passing game excelled to the tune of 15-for-25 passing for 239 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. The Falcons' offense put up a robust 7.5 yards per play and moved quickly.
The Tigers were as methodical as expected, using a sizable offensive line to blaze a trail for bell cow senior JJ Mucha-Owens. The all-district running back toted it 35 times for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
Albert Lea finished with a 32:33 to 15:27 advantage in time of possession.
Taylor Day returned the opening kick-off for Faribault 27 yards to the Faribault 45. The good field position helped the Falcons march down for an eight-play, 2:49 touchdown drive ending with an 8-yard rush by Alex Gardner. A two-point pass attempt was no good.
Gardner ran for 83 of Faribault's 93 rush yards on 14 attempts.
Albert Lea had the response with an seven-play, 74-yard scoring drive that took 4:06 off the clock. Mucha-Owens ran on six plays, including a 48-yard third down conversion and a 3-yard touchdown run. Faribault blocked the extra-point try.
The Tigers' only quick drive of the night put them ahead when Mucha-Owens took it 51 yards to put his team up 13-6 with 1:43 to go in an exciting, punt-less first quarter.
Faribault took its next drive to the Albert Lea 30 before stalling.
The defense responded with a punt that landed the Falcons good field position at the Tigers' 46. Ehlers connected with Nick Flom for a 40-yard pass and two plays later Gardner ran in from 2 yards out. Gardner also ran in for a two-point conversion to give his time a 14-13 lead.
That took a minute off the clock.
Albert Lea's response before halftime took off 6:19 in 11 plays. Mucha-Owens did the heavy lifting before ceding to Cameron Davis who rushed in from a yard out. Quarterback Logan Howe hit Ismael Cabezas for the two-point conversion to go up 21-14.
The Falcons got to the Tigers' 31 before another fourth-down stop in the final minute of the half. The Tigers ran out the clock to go to the locker room up 21-14.
"Defensively, they’ve got a great running back and he ran wild tonight. We just couldn’t contain him," Louis said. "They controlled the clock. I think we only had seven possessions on the night. We just couldn’t ever get the ball back. We moved it when we had it, but we just didn’t have the ball that much."
Louis, a defense-oriented coach, knew his team needed to make a second-half adjustment.
"We added another down lineman. We were getting hurt up the middle. He’s a good player, and he’s got good vision. He made some great cuts. We just couldn’t stop him. They’ve got some nice linemen. They’re big and have some nice seniors up front making holes also. We just made one more play than they did. It was a great game both ways."
Albert Lea nearly bled the entire third quarter upon receiving the second half kick. The Tigers nipped and tucked their way down field starting at their 38. They ran 17 plays that took off 8:57 off the clock. Albert Lea converted a second-and-31, a third-and-4 and a fourth-and-4, but the Faribaut defense held strong. Thor Keilen sacked Howe to force a fourth-and-9 from the 14.
Cabezas converted a 31-yard field goal to give Albert Lea its largest lead of the night, 24-14.
For the third time, Faribault drove to approximately the Albert Lea 30-yard line only to be turned away. The Falcons could not convert a fourth-and 2 from the 25 early in the fourth quarter.
Albert Lea picked up two first downs before it was forced into a third-and-14 from the Faribault 49. Jake Flom recovered a fumble on a pass to Janyjor Ruei at the Faribault 41 with 7:45 left.
Ehlers ran for 17 yards, found Day for 10 yards and Gardner finished the four-play drive to pull Faribault within 24-22 with 6:31 left. Gardner ran in the two-point play.
The Tigers picked up two more first downs on their next drive, including a third-and-10 from the Faribault 44 on a 14-yard pass to Cabezas.
Later facing fourth-and-4 from the Faribault 24, the Falcons sniffed out a short pass to Mucha-Owens for a 4-yard loss on an Evan Langer tackle.
Starting at its 28 with 2:18 left, Ehlers hit Breitenfeldt for a 12-yard pass. The two later connected on a fourth-and-13 for 19 yards to get to the Albert Lea 44.
Ehlers, in just his second game as the full-time quarterback, hit Day for 44 yards for the go-ahead score. A two-point pass failed.
Albert Lea returned the ensuing kick-off out to its 35. On third-and-7 from the 38, Jake Flom picked off a pass to seal the game.
Louis credited the efforts of multiple players to help secure the first win of the season. His team did its job hydrating before the game as he attested neither cramps nor conditioning were a factor on his sideline.
"Great team win. We got a lot of guys in, it was really hot and humid," Louis said. "A lot of players played tonight, and that could’ve been the difference at the end. We played a lot of guys."
Faribault next hosts Class AAAAA No. 1 Owatonna (4-0) 7 p.m. Friday. The Huskies downed AAAAA No. 8 Rochester Mayo 31-14 in a game that was close for three-plus quarters.
Faribault 28, Albert Lea 24
F — 6 8 0 14
A — 13 8 3 0
Faribault offensive statistics — Passing: Nick Ehlers 15-25, 239 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT … Rushing: Alex Gardner 14-83, 3 TD; Ehlers 4-15; Taylor Day 1-(-4) … Receiving: Day 8-100, TD; Carter Breitenfeldt 4-76; Nick Flom 3-63
Faribault defense — Tackles: Bryce Nolen, Gael Ramirez 7; Jake Flom 5.5; Jordan Nawrocki, Devin Lockerby, Timothy Neirby 4.5; Evan Langer 4; Ehlers, Thor Keilen 3; Gardner, Breitenfeldt 2.5; N. Flom, Evan Larson 2; AJ Worrell, Owen Ellendson, Zack Slinger 1; Aqbal Abdullahi, Cael Casteel .5 … Tackles for loss: Neribym Langer, Ehlers 2; Keilen 1; Lockerby, Breitenfeldt .5 … Interceptions: J. Flom 1
Faribault special teams — Punting: Nolen 1-23 … Kick return: Day 2-56; Isaac Mata 3-33
Team statistics — Total offense: F 333, A 328 … Total plays: A 61, F 44 … Passing yards: F 239 (15-25), A 51 (7-8) … Rushing yards: F 19-for-94, A 53-for-277 …Turnovers: A 2, F 0 … First downs: A 18, F 17 … Time of possession: A 32:33, F 15:27 … Third down rate: A 7-13, F 1-6 … Fourth down: A 1-2, F 1-4 … Punts: A 1, F 1
Albert Lea offensive statistics — Passing: Logan Howe 7-8, 51 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT … Rushing: JJ Mucha-Owens 35-249, 2 TD; Howe 10-25; Cameron Davis 8-3 … Receiving: Janyjor Ruei 4-35; Ismael Cabezas 2-20; Mucha-Owens 1-(-4)
Albert Lea defense — Tackles: Davis 5.5; Hector Guerrero 4.5; Cody Yokiel, Chase Hill 3; Peirre Curtis 2; Ruei, Mucha-Owens, Hayden Johnston, Brody Dauer 1.5; Cabezas, No. 72, Sam Witham, No. 3, Cole Janssen .5