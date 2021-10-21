The Bethlehem Academy football team did what no other squad had done this season: it partially shut down Rushford-Peterson's high-powered offense.
That provided the Cardinals a shot to potentially upset the Class A No. 3-ranked Trojans, but the offensive production didn't follow the defensive surge in a 19-6 loss on the road in the final game of the regular season.
Rushford-Peterson led 19-6 at halftime, before both teams didn't force the scoreboard operator to make any scoring alterations in the second half.
After the Trojans (8-0) jumped in front 7-0 with 1 minute, 43 seconds remaining, the Cardinals (6-2) immediately responded.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Bethlehem Academy sophomore Derrick Sando exploded for a 65-yard touchdown run to trim the deficit to 7-6 after the two-point conversion failed.
The Trojans added a pair of passing touchdowns in the second quarter and let their defense do the rest to wrap up an undefeated regular season and a Mid Southeast XXXX Subdistrict championship.
A normally lethal rushing attack for Bethlehem Academy carried the ball 29 times Wednesday for only 84 yards, with 65 of those coming on Sando's score. Otherwise, Oliver Linnemann carried the ball twice for 16 yards, Brady Strodtman rushed seven times for 14 yards and Elliot Viland kept the ball six times to pick up 14 yards.
Viland also completed 6 of 17 passes for 74 yards and an interception. Aiden Tobin hauled in two of those passes for 50 yards, while Charlie King added a pair of receptions for 16 yards.
The win also wraps up the No. 1 seed in the Section 1A playoffs for Rushford-Peterson. Bethlehem Academy, meanwhile, is likely destined for the No. 3 seed thanks to its loss against Fillmore Central, which appears poised to grab the No. 2 seed.
The bracket is officially announced Thursday.
Either way, Bethlehem Academy is slated to open the postseason with a first-round home game Tuesday, Oct. 26.