The Faribault girls tennis team traveled to play at Rochester John Marshall on Thursday afternoon and returned home after a 6-1 defeat.
The one point came from Stacie Petricka, who won a 6-3, 6-3 match at No. 2 singles.
"Much like her last match, Stacie’s opponent played a similar style as Stacie and they had some great rally points," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "Again like her last match Stacie had better control of more points and was able to win the first set 6-3. Unlike her last match, Stacie remained in control and played a very similar second set with good ball placement and court coverage allowing her to win."
At No. 1 singles, senior Kylie Petricka lost 6-1, 6-3, freshman Lindsay Rauenhorst lost 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles and eighth grader Nell Gibbs was defeated 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
On the doubles courts, the No. 1 pairing of seniors Rylie Starkson and Sarah McColley lost a tight three-set battle for the second match in a row, with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 setback.
"Rylie and Sarah were able to control the second set with good court coverage and ball placement," Anderson said. "This allowed them to win the second set 6-1. They started the third set a bit slow and just couldn’t quite grab back the control they displayed in the second set. Again too many unforced errors by Faribault and some solid net play by their opponents allowed JM to win."
The No. 2 doubles duo of Hailey Reuvers and Ashley Rost lost 6-0, 6-1, and the No. 3 pairing of Bailey Peterson and Avery Rein were defeated 7-5, 7-0.
Faribault will next host Owatonna on Thursday, Sept. 10.