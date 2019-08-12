The Minnesota State High School League opened practice for almost all fall sports on Monday, Aug. 12.
First competitions get underway this weekend with girls tennis. Remaining sports get going with games closer to the end of the month.
In the fall, the MSHSL sanctions girls tennis, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls volleyball, girls swimming and diving, adapted soccer and football.
Adapted soccer begins Sept. 2 while all others begin Aug. 12.
Here are the sports offered by area schools this fall with no changes to recent years:
Faribault High School — girls tennis, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, girls swimming and diving and football.
Bethlehem Academy — football, girls volleyball, co-op with Faribault for remaining fall sports.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown — football and volleyball. Co-op with Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton for cross country.
Kenyon-Wanamingo — football and volleyball. Co-op with Zumbrota-Mazeppa for cross country.
Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf — football (non-MSHSL) and volleyball. Co-op with Faribault for cross country and girls swimming and diving.
New head coaches
At Faribault, Jeff Anderson replaces Darren Iverson as girls tennis head coach. Anderson also continues as boys head coach.
At BA, head volleyball coach Chris Bothun replaces 2018 interim coach Tim Schmitz.
Jim Beckmann enters his first year as BA head football coach, dropping the interim tag after taking over mid-season in 2018.
Head coaches remain the same at MSAD, WEM and K-W.
Race for Life coming at Faribault BMX
Faribault BMX is hosting Race for Life on Friday, Aug. 15.
Proceeds from the race night benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Faribault BMX members are invited to bring a friend who can receive a free one-day membership.
That event kicks off one of the track’s biggest weekends of the year as there will be a local race Friday night, a double-point race Saturday and a double-point state race Sunday.
Some riders from across the state will be camping on site at South Alexander Park throughout the weekend. Most BMX tracks in Minnesota do not offer on-site camping.