Going on the road to Janesville Thursday, the Medford Tigers found their way back into the win column after sweeping the hosting Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs in three sets.
The Tigers came out strong in each set, taking a solid lead over the Bulldogs with really the only miscues coming from the Tigers themselves.
“We started out every game with a big lead, and then we got relaxed in the middle of the sets and made some silly errors,” said Medford head coach Melissa Underdahl. “Overall, we passed well, which allowed us to run our offense.”
Medford took the first set of the night 25-18, followed by their best set of the night in their 25-17 second set win and capped off the match with a 25-20 win to secure the road sweep over the Bulldogs.
Senior outside hitter Isabel DeLeon led the charge offensively with her team-high 12 kills, followed by eight kills from sophomore middle blocker Annette Kniefel, who is filling the spot of her older sister, senior Clara Kniefel, who is still out with illness.
The Tigers also saw Julia Niles post 27 assists and one ace serve, as well as six kills and another ace serve from MacKenzie Kellen.
DeLeon also led the team in digs with seven total, followed by six digs from Hannah Schull and five digs from Niles. Annette Kniefel recorded a solo block and two ace blocks.
“We played a great defensive game, and we did a nice job of working on quickening up our offense and made some nice plays on offense while working on it,” Underdahl said. “Everyone contributed to the win tonight.”
Medford’s regular season gets back underway when it travels to Kenyon-Wanamingo Tuesday, followed by a home match against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Thursday.