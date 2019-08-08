The Shattuck-St. Mary's prep boys and girls hockey schedules for the 2019-20 season are out.
Per usual, the Sabres will test themselves against the top domestic and international competition.
The girls prep team, SSM's highest of two girls teams, opens Sept. 14 at home against Elite League Grey.
Seven of SSM's first eight games are within the Upper Midwest High School Elite League, a league featuring all-star teams consisting of prep players from Minnesota. The exception is against club team, the Toronto Aeros, on Sept. 20.
The Elite League extends into mid-October. SSM will host its alumni game 6 p.m. Oct. 17 against Gentry Academy.
The Sabres then head to Blaine for the National Invitational Tournament Oct. 18-20.
SSM returns home for six straight games in eight days with three against rival Chicago Mission Nov. 2-3 and the SSM Showcase Nov. 8-10 which brings in tough opponents it could meet in the spring at nationals.
The squad then heads to Chicago for a showcase Nov. 15-17 and to Calgary for another showcase Nov. 22-24 against Pursuit of Excellence, Edge School and Northern Alberta Extreme.
After a break, SSM hosts Stanstead, a hockey-oriented school from Quebec, Canada, Dec. 6-8.
The year rounds out with a return trip to Chicago for a Mission-hosted tournament Dec. 13-15.
SSM hosts Gentry for a pair of games Jan. 11-12, heads to Boston for four days and then closes the month at a Junior World Hockey League event that runs until Feb. 2
Later in February, SSM hosts familiar foe Chicago Young Americans for a three-game series before shipping off to Washington, D.C., for three days.
The Elite League picks back up in March with SSM playing four home games.
The 18U Tier I USA Hockey national tournament begins April 2 in Blaine.
Boys
SSM opens the season 7 p.m. Sept. 18 in Upper Midwest Elite Hockey League action. The Sabres' first seven games are in the league with home dates also on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2.
The Sabres will be tested Oct. 4-5 by playing the American Hockey League's Iowa Wild, the NHL's Minnesota Wild's minor league affiliate. The Iowa Wild are in Faribault 7 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11 a.m. Oct. 5.
SSM hosts Team CCM, which is also a part of the Elite League, Oct. 9 and contineus with the Elite League until mid October.
It then hosts Team Wisconsin twice and the MN Blades to round out the month.
It heads up to New Hope for the National Invitational Tournament to begin November.
Chicago Mission comes to Faribault for games Nov. 9-10. The Sabres round out the month by heading to Ashburnham, Massachussetts, 60 miles northwest of Boston, for a trio of games against top prep teams: Northwood, Mount St. Charles and Cushing Academy.
SSM heads to Aurora, Ontario, Canada, to take on a tough St. Andrew's College squad for three games.
Another rival in Culver Academy comes to SSM for a three-game series Dec. 13-15 to close out 2019.
The new year opens at the Merrimack Showcase in Boston followed by the only home games of the month January 11-12 against Madison.
It closes January at Culver for two games and begins the Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 MacPherson Cup back at St. Andrew's.
St. Andrew's also comes to SSM Feb. 8-9.
The Sabres then take one of their shorter bus trips Feb. 15-16 to the Chicago Mission for the last road trip until nationals.
March consists of four exhibition games March 18-25 with two against the MN Blades and two against Sioux Falls.
The U18 Tier I USA Hockey national tournament begins April 1 in Rochester, Michigan.