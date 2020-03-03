Albert Lea found a matchup it liked and exploited it Tuesday.
The No. 7 seed Faribault Falcons (4-23) had no answer for the host and No. 2 seed Albert Lea Tigers' (12-13) 6-foot-5 senior post Chay Guen in a 77-61 loss in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals.
Guen bullied his way to 44 points, doing most of his work in the lane or at the foul line. He had 28 at halftime.
Faribault senior Abdi Abdullahi did his best to keep his team afloat in his final high school game. He opened Tuesday's scoring with a three and had 18 of his team high 23 points by halftime. Abdullahi hit five threes, four coming in the first half.
The Tigers responded to the Falcons' opening bucket with a 10-0 run. Faribault rallied back to tie the score at 18 and hung close for a 38-34 halftime deficit.
Albert Lea opened the second half on a 17-2 run. An Andrew Willner triple forced a Faribault timeout with 13 minutes, 22 seconds left with Albert Lea up 51-36.
John Palmer hit a three to stop the bleeding for the Falcons. It began one last comeback attempt.
Faribault cut the deficit to 57-51 past the midway point of the half. That was as close as it got as Albert Lea's lead soon soared above 20 in the closing minutes.
Albert Lea is a veteran squad with nine seniors. It improved from a 3-23 record in 2018-19 and winless seasons in 2016-17 and 2017-18. The Tigers hosted their first playoff game since 2005.
All four of Tuesday's section quarterfinal games were rare 8:01 p.m. starts due to Tuesday's presidential primary election in Minnesota. Polls closed at 8 p.m.
Albert Lea advances to host No. 6 Simley 7 p.m. in the semifinals. No. 1 Austin hosts No. 4 Byron in Saturday's other semifinal.
No. 2 Albert Lea 77, No. 7 Faribault 61
F — 34 27
A — 38 39
Faribault scoring — Points: Abdi Abdullahi 23, Evan Larson 14, John Palmer 14, Alex Gardner 6, Nick Flom 3, Alex Sullivan 1 … 3-pointers: Abdullahi 5, Palmer 2, Gardner 2
Albert Lea leading scorers — Points: Chay Guen 44, JJ Mucha-Owens 10, Connor Veldman 9