If Faribault girls cross country coach Willie Clapp looked away from the course to quickly check his email, he might have missed his entire team crossing the finish line at Thursday's Big 9 Conference Championships at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna.
The Falcons finished fifth in the 12-team race — which was broken into four pods of three teams — thanks to a wave of depth that quickly gobbled up points.
Faribault's top finisher, senior Ruby Gernandt, claimed 19th place overall in 20 minutes, 47.8 seconds. Eleven places and 32 seconds behind her was seventh grader Brynn Beardsley, the fifth and final scorer for the Falcons, while the team's seventh and final runner, seventh grader Claire Linnemann, was only 18 places and 56 seconds behind Gernandt.
Faribault's spread from its fastest runner to its fifth finisher was half of the next closest team, Owatonna, which won the conference title with a total of 69 points ahead of Rochester Century (85), Northfield (85), Mankato East (86) and Faribault (128).
"We had a really close-knit pack from even one to six," Clapp said, "which as a whole was cool to see with 800 meters left that everyone making the turn was from Faribault, there."
"We've had a few where it's been close, but that's the tightest we've had," Clapp added. "It speaks to the depth of our team and the quality of our runners. Even our seven are all really close right now."
Faribault was running in the second-to-last pod with Northfield and Rochester Mayo. Against that competition, the Falcons bundled up close together in the first mile before picking up steam as the race progressed.
"Our girls on the whole all really, really finished strong," Clapp added. "The effort was there, the will to finish was there to get to the line and make every second count. When you're basically in a time trial and combining four races, you can't give up at all until you hit that line."
That closing effort started at the front with Gernandt, who surged past Northfield's Adriana Fleming in the final stretch and finished only .8 seconds behind Owatonna's Kaitlin Bruessel, although those two were running in different pods.
"She fought really hard that last mile and she looked good," Clapp said.
Behind Gernandt was freshman Mariana Foxhoven in 23rd place to join Gernandt as an all-conference honorable mention, while senior Gabbie Yetzer snagged 27th, seventh grader Cecelia Hoisington crossed in 29th just ahead of Beardsley in 30th, junior Felicity Foxhoven was close behind in 32nd and Linnemann was the final Faribault runner in 37th in the 82-runner race.
Hoisington and Beardsley, in particular, impressed Clapp as the pair continued to provide steady and outstanding depth for a team that entered the year with only four reliable varsity runners returning from last year's squad.
"It's something to be super excited for for the future," Clapp said. "Cecelia looked so strong yesterday and started off faster than she's been going, and then Brynn caught her that second mile and they both really fought in that third mile. There's still a learning curve with seventh graders, and you look to the future with how young we're going to be and they're going to be the experienced ones pretty quickly. To see those two do this well with a shortened season and only one middle school season under their belt, it's a huge bright spot for the team and the program."
Faribault will return to Owatonna on Thursday, Oct. 15, for the Section 1AA championships, which will be run in the same three-team pod format as the conference meet.
Based on early projections at seeding, Clapp thinks his team will share the course with Northfield and Rochester Century in the second-to-last pod.
"I think we're going to be sixth with Northfield and Century, who have some really strong front runners," Clapp said. "We talked about just getting a little bit faster in a championship race, and I think they're forecasting a 48 degree day, which will be just awesome for the runners. Just little things like that and not dwelling on this one too much and having the best race of the season be the last one. That's always the goal, and we're really going to come back in our training this week and come back for it next week."