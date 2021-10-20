The Faribault volleyball team closed out its regular season Tuesday night with a 3-1 victory against Winona.
Set scores and individual statistics were unavailable as of publication.
Attention for the Falcons now turns to the Section 1AAA playoffs, which are set to begin Friday, Oct. 29 with quarterfinal matches at the site of the high seed. Faribault appears to set to receive either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed to play Red Wing in the first round. That just leaves whether or not the match is to be played in Faribault or Red Wing to be decided.