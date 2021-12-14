The duo of Addyson Taylor and Alayna Atherton propelled the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team to a 73-58 road victory Tuesday night at Triton (1-4).
Taylor finished with a team-high 23 points while shooting 8-for-16 from the field, and Atherton paired 12 points with 14 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass. The pesky Buccaneers (2-3) swiped 14 steals, with Rylee Pelant snatching five, Taylor and Claire Bohlen both snagging three, Atherton finishing with two and Jordan Green notching one.
Also scoring for WEM were Rylee Pelant (9), Kylie LaFrance (5), Emma Woratschka (4), Ashlyn Pelant (3) and Green (1).
The Buccaneers next play Friday night at home against Randolph (1-4).