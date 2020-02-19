The Faribault girls basketball met one of the Big 9 Conference’s top teams in Mankato West on Tuesday, and the Scarlets proved too formidable a foe for the Falcons, winning by a score of 83-50.
The win was Mankato West’s fourth in a row, while Faribault has now dropped five straight. Nevertheless, Faribault’s Olivia Bauer had a nice night with 13 points, while Otaifo Esenabhalu tallied 11 and Isabel Herda finished with nine.
Zoe Fronk chipped in six points, Kylie Petricka and Kelsie Demars scored four apiece, and Ellie Hunt contributed three points.
Faribault (1-24 overall, 1-20 Big 9) will close its regular season on the road against Northfield (6-19, 6-15 Big 9) on Friday. The Raiders narrowly beat the Falcons 55-49 when they played each other last month.