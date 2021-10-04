The Faribault girls cross country team once again showed its stuff against a couple Section 1AA competitors at Friday’s Red Wing Invite.
Northfield won with a score of 33 ahead of Owatonna’s 55 points, but Faribault paced the middle of the field in third place with 93 points, ahead of section rivals Red Wing (102) and Winona (131). Rochester Area Home School (146) and Tartan (148) also competed Friday.
The Falcons were led by eighth grader Brynn Beardsley in fifth place with a time of 20 minutes, 36 seconds. Senior Felicity Foxhoven motored to 12th in 21:11, with eighth grader Cecelia Hoisington finishing 19th in 21:47, sophomore Mariana Foxhoven claiming 25th in 22:13 and freshman Gabbie Boevers finishing 36th in 23:31.
In the boys race, Faribault finished seventh out of eight teams. Owatonna won the invite with 30 points ahead of Northfield (87), Park of Cottage Grove (94), East Ridge (110), Red Wing (111), Rochester Area Home School (127), Faribault (134) and Winona (170).
Senior Ahmed Bouadib and junior Alex Tuma paced the Falcons in 14th and 17th place with times of 18:15 and 18:26.
Sophomore James Hoisington finished 34th in 19:07, junior Trent Ta in 37th in 19:10 and junior Ricky Cordova 43rd in 19:37.
Faribault next travels to race Thursday afternoon in the Waseca Invite.