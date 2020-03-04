The coaches from the Gillette Wild picked the right handful of games to watch Leighton Weasler play this season.
The group was in the building at the end of December for the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic in Blaine, where the Faribault boys hockey team was one of a number of teams competing throughout the three days. Weasler, a senior for the Falcons, racked up five assists and a goal to help Faribault to a second-place finish in the open division.
Then, Gillette wanted a second look at Weasler, so the coaches trekked to the Rochester Recreation Center for the Section 1A semifinal between Faribault and Mankato West. While the Scarlets claimed a 3-0 victory, Weasler played well enough in his audition that he was offered a contract tender to play next season for the Gillette Wild, who compete in the NA3HL, a Tier III junior hockey league.
"It's always been something I've wanted to do, to continue playing after high school," Weasler said. "Just see what I can do and how far I can get. NA3 really became an option about halfway through the year when Gillette contacted me and they were interested in signing a tender with me."
The Gillette organization is undergoing a bit of change, having fired its coach at the start of December, but that hasn't stopped the Wild from qualifying for the looming postseason.
Ethan Hayes was named the new coach and general manager for the team for next season, and has recruited Weasler a handful of other players while finishing out this season with Great Falls Americans, another NA3HL team. The interim coach for the Wild, Taylor Shaw, will most likely stick around as the team's assistant coach.
"I'm happy to sign with this team," Weasler said. "They're a good team in a good league and it should be fun to play for them. They just hired a new coach and he was ecstatic about signing me. He seemed like a good guy and I'm excited."
While Weasler's signed a contract tender, which means he's bound to join the Wild if he wishes to play in the NA3HL next season, there's no guarantee he'll be spending next year in Wyoming.
Weasler admits it's been a dream to continue his hockey career after high school, but he still needs to sit down and hash out whether his future plans will play out on ice.
"It's definitely a possibility," Weasler said. "I still need to make some decisions and talk to people in my life and see what I want to do with everything.
"My only other main option is I might just go to college right away and just not play hockey," he continued. "I don't want to do that, but at the same time I'm kind of stuck between the two."