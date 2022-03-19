Last summer, Laden Nerison might have come close to registering the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School gymnasium as an official secondary residence.
Nerison was preparing for his senior year, and thus his last boys basketball season for the Knights. That meant that any time coach Brent Lurken or one of his assistants was hosting an open gym last summer, Nerison was there early and staying late.
If there wasn’t an open gym, Nerison was practicing with his AAU team the Minnesota Lightning or pestering Lurken to see if he could be let into the gym for some extra shots, ball-handling drills and anything else that might take his game to next level.
“There were some days where I had an open gym in the morning and then an assistant coach would have one in the afternoon and he’d come to both of them,” Lurken said. “When he comes to the gym, he really works on his game...Any chance he could get in the gym he was there and working hard.”
That hard work paid off for Kenyon-Wanamingo, which finished 21-7 this season after winning a combined 16 games in the previous three years.
It also paid off for Nerison, who’s the Faribault Daily News‘ All-Area Player of the Year and is now weighing his options to continue his basketball career in college.
“He’s always been a really hard worker, but I would say as he got older he realized all that extra time in the gym really adds up,” Lurken said. “He really took it to another level this last year. Getting there early before practice, staying after. He really upped his level.”
Lurken took over the K-W boys program prior to the 2018-19 season, which was Nerison’s first year on the varsity team as a freshman.
Nerison, along with the rest this year’s eight-player senior class, is responsible with spiking the team’s wins from one to 21 during that four-year stretch. Lurken said he quickly noticed the traits that first year which made that growth possible.
“He wouldn’t back down from juniors and seniors even as a ninth grader and he even had some leadership qualities then,” Lurken said. “He might be on the scout team in practice, but he was telling those other kids where they should be and what they should be doing. It was just fun to see that out of him, even as a ninth grader. Then every year he developed into more and more of a leader for us and wasn’t afraid to let his teammates know what they needed to do.”
Not only was Nerison a constant presence at last summer’s open gyms, but so were the rest of the Knights. When Kenyon-Wanamingo showed up to a summer tournament, it did so with close to its full team.
That’s a credit to Nerision, Lurken said.
“It’s pretty special when you have guys like that that are willing to be leaders, making sure their teammates were falling in line and doing all those little things you need to have a successful program,” Lurken said.
In addition to that off-court leadership, Nerison led the Knights in just about every facet on the court this season. He averaged a team-high 17 points while still shooting 49% from the field.
He dished out a team-high 3.5 assists a night while still grabbing 6.7 rebounds a game. Plus, he was a pest defensively that swiped an average of 3.4 steals.
“There really wasn’t anything we asked him to do that he wasn’t able and willing to do,” Lurken said. “Those are very, very rare players that certainly can’t be replaced. It’s just been a fun ride being able to coach him these last four years. It’s been an honor and a lot of fun.”
While Nerison is irreplaceable, Lurken is hoping a player like Nerison isn’t unrepeatable.
The unrelenting work ethic was not only key for this winter’s version of the Knights, but also potentially for the future of the program.
“There were younger kids that see how hard Laden is working and I think it made them realize, ‘Jeez, if our best player in the program is here working that hard on his ball handling and free throws and fundamentals, then I probably should be, too,’” Lurken said. “That’s definitely something kids see. When your best player is your hardest worker, that’s something that really helps establish a culture and gets your program headed in the right direction.”