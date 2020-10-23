St. Clair/Mankato Loyola’s Logan Carlson passed for four touchdowns Friday and Logan Marzinske rushed for two in a 41-0 blowout win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in Waterville.
The Buccaneers (0-1) played in their first game of the season after a COVID-19 positive case on the team put the squad into quarantine for the first two weeks of the season. The time away likely affected WEM, head coach Mike Richards said, but the Bucs didn’t do a lot to help themselves Friday either.
WEM finished with just 67 yards of total offense. Dom Paulson completed 3 of 6 passes for 32 yards. Griffin Atherton led the team with 24 yards rushing on six carries. Bryce Hermel ran for 23 yards on three carries.
The Cyclones amassed 374 yards of total offense behind a balanced attack. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola ran for 204 yards and Carlson threw for 170 yards.
The Cyclones (2-1) pulled away in the second quarter before icing the game in the third quarter. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola put up 21 points in the second quarter and Marzinske ran in from 20 yards out and 3 yards out. Carlson completed a 38-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0 before halftime.
Carlson added three more touchdown passes in the third quarter. He found Simon Morgan for a 25-yard touchdown toss and then Max Hoosline for 38 yards before capping things off with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Blount.
The Cyclones recovered two pop-up kickoffs to get things rolling in the game.
Kurtis Crosby led the Buccaneers with six tackles and a sack. Aiden Smesrud had five tackles and one sack.
WEM faces Cleveland, which defeated Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8-0 Friday in Janesville, Friday at 7 p.m. in Cleveland.