The Faribault wrestling team will put its undefeated record to the test Saturday when the Falcons compete against some of the toughest competition in the state at the Stillwater Pony Stampede Duals.
Two of the top teams in Class AAA will be there, including No. 2 Stillwater and No. 3 Saint Michael-Albertville. Tenth-ranked Coon Rapids will also be competing, along with Eagan, Highland Park, Hudson and Mahtomedi.
The Falcons are 11-0 with wins over Winona, Albert Lea, Mankato East, Zimmerman, Fosston Bagley, Virginia, Nashwauk Keewatin/Greenway, Hibbing and more.
Faribault is led by senior Josh Oathoudt, who’s currently the No. 6-ranked individual in Class AAA’s 152-pound weight class. On Saturday, Oathoudt is likely to come up against some of Class AAA’s other top-ranked wrestlers in his weight class, including Stillwater’s Hunter Lyden (No. 2) and Eagan’s Ty Gage (No. 8).
This year marks Oathoudt’s sixth year on varsity. Fellow seniors Riley Stoltz, Dylan Lippert and Bryce Nolen flank Oathoudt, and the Falcons also have a number of juniors on the roster, including Gael Ramirez, Tyler Boyd and Cael Casteel.
The team also consists of some promising sophomores, freshmen and eighth-graders, such as JT Hausen, Isaac Yetzer and D’Shaun Davis.
“We have a young squad but great depth, especially in the lower weights,” Faribault coach Jesse Armbruster said. “We have individuals who know how to commit themselves to team goals. If we can avoid the injury bug and stay strong in mind and body, we will again be a very competitive team looking to make some noise at the state level.”
The Falcons’ upcoming tournament appearance allows them a chance to show just how far they’ve come from last year, when they finished 14-11 overall and went 6-4 against Big 9 Conference foes. Faribault is currently 4-0 in the Big 9, and that record has them in a three-way tie for first place along with Northfield and Rochester Mayo.
Faribault won’t wrestle against any conference foes Saturday, but the chance to face off against some of the state’s top-ranked programs could end up helping the Falcons when they battle Big 9 competition down the stretch.
Among the top-ranked individuals set to compete Saturday in Stillwater are St. Michael-Albertville’s Landon Robideau (No. 2 at 106 pounds in Class AAA) and Parker Janssen (No. 6 at 113), as well as Stillwater’s Matt Hogue (No. 3 at 120), St. Michael-Albertville’s Jed Wester (No. 9 at 120), Stillwater’s Javon Taschuk (No. 4 at 106), Stillwater’s Reid Ballantyne (No. 1 at 132), St. Michael-Albertville’s Cole Becker (No. 5 at 138), Stillwater’s Kieler Carlson (No. 6 at 138) and Coon Rapids’ Alex Kowalchyk (No. 9 at 138).
In the middle weights, Stillwater has Trey Kruse (No. 1 at 145) and Hunter Lyden (No. 2 at 152), the latter of which figures to be a big challenge for Faribault’s Oathoudt, ranked No. 6, as well as Eagan’s Ty Gage, ranked No. 8.
Stillwater’s Ryder Rogotzke is ranked No. 2 at 160 and St. Michael-Albertville’s Hayden LeMonds is ranked No. 6 at 160.
Other top wrestlers will include St. Michael-Albertville’s Carl Leuer (No. 4 at 170), Stillwater’s Antony Tuttle (No. 7 at 170), Stillwater’s Roman Rogotzke (No. 2 at 182), St. Michael-Albertville’s Wyatt Lidberg (No. 3 at 182), Stillwater’s Josh Piechowski (No. 2 at 195), Coon Rapids’ Gavin Layton (No. 1 at 285) and Eagan’s Diego Villeda (No. 5 at 285).