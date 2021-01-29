The scoring surge continued Thursday night for the Faribault boys hockey team, which sped to an 8-1 road victory at Austin.
The Falcons have scored eight goals in back-to-back games.
Owen Nesburg started a four-goal first period with his score 1 minute, 11 seconds into the contest, before Zach Siegert, Keaton Ginter and Grady Goodwin also scored within the first 10 minutes of the game.
Siegert scored again in the second period, along with Jordan Nawrocki, before Ginter and Siegert accounted for the two Falcon goals in the third period.
Jax Boman dished out three assists in the win, Nawrocki tallied a pair of assists, and Oliver Linnemann, Tanner Yochum, Goodwin, Nesburg and Zack Slinger all finished with one assist each.
Maclain Weasler made 14 saves in net to earn the win.
Faribault will next play Thursday, Feb. 4, at Rochester John Marshall.