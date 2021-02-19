The blow of the Faribault wrestling team losing its first match of the season Thursday night was cushioned by another win against a Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAA opponent.
In a traingular at Rochester Mayo, the Falcons lost 43-22 against Class A No. 8 Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland, but only after they served Rochester Mayo only its third defeat this season via a 40-19 margin.
In the win against the Spartans, Bo Bokman (106-pound weight class), Tyler Boyd (126 vs. 10th-ranked Calder Sheehan) and Gabe Shatskikh (285) were the only wrestlers to win by fall, but Faribault was helped to the sizable win by victories in 10 of the 14 weight classes.
While JT Hausen (113) won by major decision, the rest were by decision.
That included Elliot Viland notching a third-period takedown for a 2-0 decision at 120, Gael Ramirez winning by the same margin at 145, Cooper Leichtnam erasing a third-period deficit to win 10-4 at 152 thanks to some late back points, an 8-3 decision via Aiden Tobin at 160, George Soto's 4-3 decision at 182 and a hectic 16-14 decision at 195 that was won by George Soto.
Against GMLOS, the Falcons earned individual wins via Bokman's major decision at 106, Hausen's 5-2 decision at 113 against second-ranked Anthony Romero, Viland's 4-3 decision at 120 and Shatskikh's fall at 185, in addition to a forfeit.
Faribault's back in action Saturday morning at home for a triangular against Albert Lea and Pine Island.