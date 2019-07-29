Hits were at a premium in Monday’s Region 3C opener at Bell Field.
The host No. 4 Faribault Lakers (15-13) manufactured a run in the fifth inning which held up for a 1-0 win over the No. 5 Montgomery Mallards.
The stars of the show were on the mound. Faribault’s Matt Lane and Montgomery’s Johnny Krocak combined to make the first 24 outs without allowing a hit.
Charlie Lechtenberg said Monday’s game unfolded similar to Faribault’s win at Montgomery July 12 against Crocak where they broke out for six runs after getting shutout through six innings.
That same breakout didn’t happen, but getting through the order for the second and third time did pay off.
A Mitch Johnson double to the left center field gap ended Krocak’s no-no with no outs in the fifth. Johnson advanced to third base and came in on a 1-out sacrifice fly by Mike Carpentier.
A bunt single from Montgomery’s Aaron Dwyer with one out in the sixth ended Lane’s no-hit bid. The bunt rolled down the first base side grass and just out of the reach of Lane’s glove on what would have been a difficult play at first.
The Lakers got out of the inning and Lane was never in a jam throughout the night. He struck out 19 and walked two. He threw 89 strikes on 117 pitches.
“I felt really good. Probably one of the best feels of my slider I’ve had all year,” Lane said. “That helps makes the fastball. I felt good into the ninth.”
Both teams settled for two hits.
“We play the same teams over and over. You know what they do well, how they can hurt you,” Lane said of region foes who the Lakers saw twice apiece in the regular season. “It makes the scouting report all the more important.”
He stranded a two-out walk in the ninth but struck out the side.
Monday’s game was rescheduled from Sunday’s original date, which was rained out.
Faribault advances to play the top-seeded New Market Muskies 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Veseli with a trip to state on the line. New Market is the host team but does not have lights at its field.
The loser can still make it to state by winning its next elimination game.
No. 2 St. Patrick Irish and No. 6 Prior Lake Mudcats play Wednesday in the other winner’s bracket semifinal.
In elimination games, No. 8 Lonsdale Aces and No. 5 Montgomery play 8 p.m. Wednesday and No. 3 New Prague Orioles face No. 7 St. Benedict Saints 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Faribault Lakers 1, Montgomery Mallards 0
M — 000 000 00
F — 000 010 00X
Faribault batting — Mitch Johnson 1-2, R, 2B, HBP; Porter Sartor 1-3; Dylan Valentyn 0-2, HBP
Faribault pitching — Matt Lane (W) 9IP-2H-0ER-0R-2BB-19K-117P