Grant McBroom, Tommy Gannon and Sam Stier combined to shut out Janesville 9-0 Wednesday at William J. Grose Park in Waterville in an exhibition game.
The Indians sent 17 hitters in the first two innings to grab a 7-0 lead before tacking on two more runs in the sixth for the final.
Dalton Grose drove in runs in both of his first two at-bats, as did Stier, who also scored twice and stole two bases.
Ben Boran, Shane Sellner and Luke Sellner also had RBIs in the first two innings.
McBroom cruised through his start and held the Jays to two hits through the first inning. He struck out four through three innings.
Walker Miller started for Janesville and ran into trouble from the start. The first four Waterville hitters reached base before the Jays recorded an out. Janesville got two outs at the plate before Bladyn Bartlet grounded out to Miller to end the first inning.
Nine Waterville hitters got to the plate in the second inning with Stier, Sellner, Boran and Gannon all scoring runs to build a 7-0 lead. Luke Sellner and Grose had back-to-back run-scoring singles after Stier and Shane Sellner drove in runs.
Miller settled down in the third inning to record a 1-2-3 inning.
Ben Ellingworth had two hits to lead Janesville.
“They’re a good team,” Jays manager Scott Kaminski said. “They’re all college baseball players. We’re not fortunate to pick up guys like that or have some homegrown guys at that caliber.”
Janesville was fortunate enough to eke out a 1-0 win Sunday over Minnesota Lake in Minnesota Lake.
The Jays had just two hits in the game but scored in the eighth inning on a throwing error. Ellingworth singled and moved to second after Dylan Tomlinson walked. Marshall Miller grounded into a fielder’s choice that caused the error and allowed Ellingsworth to score.
Ross Buttleman started for Janesville and threw five one-hit innings. He walked one and struck out six before giving way to Chad Guse. Guse threw three shutout innings, walked two and struck out four to pick up the win.
TJ Nowak started for the Royals and went four innings. He allowed one hit, struck out six and walked none.
Marshall Miller hit a triple for Janesville in the win.
The Jays will face Waseca Sunday at 2 p.m. in Janesville.