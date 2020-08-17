The road was filled with potholes, but there was still an opportunity for each of the Wanmingo Jacks, Morristown Morries and Waterville Indians to each qualify for the Class C state tournament at the start of the weekend.
At the end of the weekend, however, none of the three were able to survive their respective loser’s brackets to nab the final seed out of their regions.
Waterville came the closest in Region 6C, where the Indians advanced to the state qualifier game after starting the weekend with a pair of wins. First, Waterville topped Eagle Lake in a game that started Friday night in Waterville and finished Saturday morning in Blue Earth after a rain delay.
Later Saturday, the Indians surged past Belle Plaine in 10 innings with a walk-off two-RBI hit from Shane Sellner to provide a 5-4 victory. That advanced Waterville to Sunday’s state-qualifier game against St. Clair, which claimed the final state-qualifying position for Region 6C with a 10-6 victory.
Saturday, St. Clair eliminated Morristown with a 4-1 victory. That game also started Friday night and was resumed Saturday due to rain.
In Region 5C, Wanamingo started the weekend two wins away from a spot in the state tournament, but was unable to win its first game.
Lake City claimed a 5-3 victory Saturday afternoon, but the Jacks did score three runs in the ninth inning with a three-run home run from Eric Swiggum.