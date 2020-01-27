The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team couldn’t make it two wins in a row. The Cardinals were in Blooming Prairie on Friday for a game against the Class A No. 9-ranked Awesome Blossoms, and Blooming Prairie rolled to a 75-35 win.
Kade Robb had another nice night for the Cards with 15 points and three assists, while Justin Simones also reached double digits with 10 points.
The rest of the BA offense struggled against the vaunted Blooming Prairie defense, however, with no other BA player scoring more than three points in the game.
Elliot Smith led the Cards with five rebounds, followed by Mitchell Schuenke with three, but the Cardinals turned the ball over 22 times in the game.
With the loss, the Cardinals fell to 1-14 overall and 0-7 in the Gopher Conference.