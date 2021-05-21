After the Cardinals (8-8, 6-6) fought to tie the game 2-2 in the top of the sixth inning Thursday in Maple River, the Eagles (9-7, 8-3) surged back ahead with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Bethlehem Academy scored once in the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate, but was unable to erase the deficit for a second time.
Anna DeMars led off the top of the seventh with a solo home run.
The Cardinals also scored in the top of the third with a bases-loaded walk from Reagan Kangas to score Anna Tobin, and in the sixth inning when Lindsay Hanson launched a solo home run.
Kate Trump started in the circle for Bethlehem Academy and pitched into the sixth inning, before Morgan Wilson finished the afternoon's pitching responsibilities. Trump was charged with five runs (three earned), four hits and three walks while striking out four batters. Wilson was assessed one unearned run, one hit, one walk and a pair of strikeouts.
Bethlehem Academy next hosts Medford (5-12, 2-9) on Monday afternoon in Faribault.