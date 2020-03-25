In conjunction with the announcement from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota State High School League suspended all school-related activities until Walz reopens schools around the state.
In an address Wednesday afternoon, Walz said schools must remain closed through at least May 4.
Given that timeline, a shortened spring season may still be viable for local high school sports teams. Some sports might be more ready than others to restart without much of a preseason after schools reopen, but others such as baseball will likely need more time to ramp up to protect against arm injuries.
Listed below are the start dates for the section playoffs/championships involving schools in the APG Southern Minnesota coverage area.
Baseball: Section 1A (May 20), Section 1AAA (May 23), Section 1AAAA (May 23), Section 2AA (May 21), Section 2AAA (May 23), Section 4A (May 18).
Boys golf: Section 1A (May 26), Section 1AAA (May 26), Section 2A (May 26), Section 2AA (May 22).
Girls golf: Section 1A (May 26), Section 1AAA (May 26), Section 2A (May 28), Section 2AA (May 26).
Boys/girls lacrosse: Section 1 (May 21).
Softball: Section 1A (May 18), Section 1AAA (May 19), Section 1AAAA (May 19), Section 2A (May 19), Section 2AA (May 19), Section 2AAA (May 21), Section 4A (May 15).
Boys tennis: Section 1A (May 14), Section 1AA (May 12), Section 2A (May 15).
Boys/girls track and field: Section 1A (May 21), Section 1AA (May 28), Section 2A (May 21), Section 2AA (May 27).