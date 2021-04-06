Two years can be a long time in the life of a teenager.
So when Faribault boys golf coach Alex Schmitz saw Owen Beardsley at the first practice of the 2021 season last week, he did a bit of a double take. Schmitz had seen Beardsley briefly or in passing the last two years, but in his first extended interaction with Beardsley the difference was more than notable.
"He's probably put on 20 or 30 pounds and gotten taller, so that helps in just about any sport," Schmitz said. "It helps with strength and being able to hit the ball."
Beardsley is part of an experienced top of the Falcons lineup, along with junior Keaton Ginter and freshman Logan Peroutka.
Ginter is the most experienced, and two seasons ago advanced to the second day of the section tournament, while Peroutka received varsity action two seasons ago as a seventh grader.
"(Keaton) has lots of varsity experience," Schmitz said. "He played varsity right when he started with me and does a lot of stuff in the summer and a lot of Junior PGA stuff."
Ginter and Peroutka might also be partially responsible for the addition of another potential starter this season with Parker Morrow, who like Ginter and Peroutka plays hockey in the winter.
Last June, Schmitz said, Morrow picked up a golf club for the first time in his life and proceeded to pass the long, empty days of quarantine by diving into the world of golf. Last weekend, he shot an 81 at Legacy Golf Course in Faribault.
"You pick up a club and shoot an 81 six months later after a whole winter off, he's very dedicated," Schmitz said. "I like to call it a diamond in the rough. He's one I wasn't expecting to come out and he's really going to help the team."
Now the task for Morrow is to adjust to competitive golf, which Schmitz said means not going for the "hero shot" through the trees and onto the green and risk a triple bogey, and instead play it safer to save a few strokes.
The other part, which applies to all the Falcons, is to translate that time on the course into a home course advantage at Faribault Golf and Country Club, where the Falcons are scheduled to play twice this season.
"A big goal for me is to be competitive on your home course at the Faribault Golf Club," Schmitz said. "It's keeping our scores where we want them to be and hitting personal goals. For Keaton and Logan, my goal for them is mid to high 70s and low 80s, but it's one of those things like any other sport where you want home field advantage. In golf it's a big one, because you play that course more than any other course, so you know the ins and outs."
ROSTER
Ethan Amundson
Owen Beardsley
Justin Drevlow
Keaton Ginter
Micah Lenway
Parker Morrow
Myles Munoz
Logan Peroutka
2021 SCHEDULE
April 12 — at Mankato East, 2:30 p.m., Mankato Golf Club
April 20 — vs. Albert Lea, Winona, 2:30 p.m., Faribault Golf and Country Club
April 27 — at Owatonna, Mankato West, 2:30 p.m., Owatonna Country Club
April 29 — at Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Owatonna Country Club
May 3 — at Red Wing, Rochester Mayo, 2:30 p.m., Red Wing Golf Course
May 10 — at Austin, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, 2:30 p.m., Austin Country Club
May 17 — vs. Northfield, 2:30 p.m., Faribault Golf and Country Club
May 25 — at Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Northern Hills Golf Course