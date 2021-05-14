The Falcons knocked the Huskies back a few steps by snagging a 4-1 lead after the top of the second inning Thursday in Owatonna, but the Huskies responded with six runs in the bottom of the second to eventually help them win in six innings.
Olivia Smith smacked a pair of singles for Faribault, drove in a run and scored a run. Seventh grader Amanda Cullen laced a double and scored a run, while Jamie Adamek, Makenna Smith, Alli Velander and Emma Minick all notched singles.
Faribault next hosts Byron on Tuesday afternoon for a doubleheader.