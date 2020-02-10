The Faribault boys basketball team played one of its most difficult foes of the season Saturday in a non-conference game at Class AAA No. 5 Marshall. The Tigers stymied the Falcons, holding them to a season-low 21 points in a 76-21 blowout win.
Devin Lockerby was Faribault’s leading scorer with eight points, but the Faribault offense was unable to get much of anything going offensively against the Tigers.
Marshall has now won nine in a row, and the Tigers held five of their most recent nine opponents to 40 points or fewer, including the Falcons. Marshall is now an impressive 21-1 on the season, with its only loss happening against the Big 9’s Mankato East (ranked No. 2 in Class AAA) back on Jan. 11 by a score of 64-57.
Faribault has now lost three straight since it picked up its first conference win of the season by defeating Red Wing 79-65 on Jan. 28. The Falcons played another non-conference game on the road at Byron on Monday but will return to Big 9 action with a home game against Winona on Tuesday. The Falcons will be looking to avenge a 66-43 loss to the Winhawks back on Jan. 2.