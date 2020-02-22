Faribault’s Josh Oathoudt raised his arm in celebration while Dylan Lippert leapt into the air knowing they’d secured their first trips to the state wrestling tournament.
Both needed extra time in their semifinal matches Saturday at the Section 1AAA individual tournament at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester to guarantee them a top-two finish and a spot in the Class 3A state tournament.
Sixth-ranked Oathoudt earned a 5-3 sudden victory over Farmington’s eighth-ranked Chase Vought to reach the championship match at 170 pounds. Oathoudt came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed and lived up to the billing by pinning Owatonna’s Matt Seykora in 1 minute, 47 seconds in the championship match. Now, he’ll see how long can make his run last at the state tournament.
Lippert battled Winona’s seventh-ranked Tyler Nachitgal at 195 pounds in the semifinals but Lippert outlasted Nachtigal for a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker victory after escaping from Nachtigal.
The Falcons finished with a total of 12 placewinners. Faribault had three fourth-place finishes, three fifth-place finishes and four sixth-place finishes.
JT Hausen took fourth at 106 pounds after losing to Farmington’s Ryan Sullivan 9-4. Riley Stoltz also took fourth at 138 pounds after a 9-1 loss to Owatonna’s Jacob Reinardy. Gael Ramirez placed fourth at 126 pounds following a 10-0 major decision loss to Winona’s Logan Henningson.
Elliott Viland won by technical fall against Rochester Mayo’s Kai Kobayashi at 113 pounds for fifth place. Tenth-ranked DJ Saunders finished fifth with a 5-1 decision over Austin’s Lathan Wilson at 132 pounds and Gabe Shatskikh pinned Winona’s Shawn Mugo in 2:21 for fifth place.
Sixth-place finishers included: Isaac Yetzer at 120, Alex Hoy at 145, Bryce Nolan at 152 and George Soto at 160.
The Class 3A state wrestling meet begins Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.