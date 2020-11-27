A pair of Faribault girls swimming and diving athletes made repeat appearances on the Big 9 all-conference team this year, when seniors Abby Larson and Verity Wray-Raabolle both earned the honor.
Both landed on the all-conference team due to their performances at the Big 9 Conference meet, where Larson sped to first in the 200-yard freestyle and Wray-Raabolle motored to the wall first in the 100 backstroke.
Larson also finished second in the 500 freestyle, while Wray-Raabolle sprinted to fifth in the 50 freestyle to pick up a second individual all-conference finish.
Other athletes competing for Faribault High School this fall to earn all-conference recognition was Sydney Beaupre, while Najaira Solis was also named an all-conference honorable mention for the girls soccer team.
For the girls cross country team, Ruby Gernandt and Mariana Foxhoven both garnered an all-conference honorable mention for their finishes at the Big 9 Conference meet.
The all-conference teams for volleyball and football have yet to be released after those seasons wrapped up last week, while the Faribault members of the boys soccer all-conference team were unavailable as of publication.
Gopher Conference
In the Gopher Conference, the WEM/JWP boys and girls cross country teams both picked up numerous all-conference honors.
On the girls side, Lauren Dimler, Kwynn Krause and Emma Johnson filled up three of the five first-team all-conference slots, while Lauren White picked up a second-team all-conference honor.
Alexis Dahlberg and Ashlin Keyes both were recognized with honorable mentions, and Lindsay Condon was honored with a sportsmanship award.
On the boys team, Josh Bengston and Landon Dimler ended their seasons with all-conference honorable mentions, while Zach Groh was recognized with a sportsmanship award.