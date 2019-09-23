On a day honoring their teachers at school, the Faribault Falcons' girls soccer team taught a lesson in offensive efficiency Saturday.
In a noon matinee at Bahl Field, the host Falcons (2-9) thumped the Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers () 7-2 in a battle of two Section 2A teams.
Sophomore midfielder Mercedes Huerta led the way with a career effort, scoring six goals. Huerta broke a 1-1 tie late in the first half by scoring from just outside the box for her second goal of the game.
She put in two more in the second half before Paige Ross found the net.
Huerta tacked on two more before G-SL added a late goal to close the scoring. It was the Falcons' second non-conference win over a section foe. The other was a 5-1 win in the season opener.
Saturday's seven goals were the most for Faribault since a 9-0 win Sept. 6, 2014 at International School of Minnesota/Eagle Ridge.
Faribault (0-7 Big 9) stays home to host Winona (2-7-1, 1-6 Big 9) 7 p.m. Tuesday with five games, all in the Big 9, remaining in the regular season.