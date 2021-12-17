The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team added a pair of wins against Section 1A opponents Thursday night in Triton, where the Knights beat the hosts Triton 55-21 and then toppled Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland 54-30.
GMLOS was ranked No. 7 in Class A entering the night.
Kenyon-Wanamingo was helped by five forfeits against Triton and three weights left empty by GMLOS. Counting forfeits, the following wrestlers finished the night 2-0: Ryan LaCanne (106-pound weight class), Masyn Hanson (113), Reed Sommer (120), Dillon Bartel (152), Jaedin Johnson (170), Gage Thompson (182) and Will Van Epps (195)
The full results for both matches are listed below, courtesy of theguillotine.com.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 55, Triton 21
106: Ryan LaCanne (KEWA) over (TRIT) (For.)
113: Masyn Hanson (KEWA) over (TRIT) (For.)
120: Reed Sommer (KEWA) over (TRIT) (For.)
126: Hunter Garness (TRIT) over Myles Thompson (KEWA) (Fall 0:00)
132: Gavin Johnson (KEWA) over (TRIT) (For.)
138: Landon Trump (KEWA) over Hunter Stark (TRIT) (Dec 9-3)
145: Austin Avery (KEWA) over Cole Kodada (TRIT) (Fall 0:00)
152: Dillon Bartel (KEWA) over Liam Schlichting (TRIT) (MD 12-2)
160: Owen Garness (TRIT) over Owen Craig (KEWA) (Dec 1-0)
170: Jaedin Johnson (KEWA) over Brayden Rohwer (TRIT) (Fall 0:00)
182: Gage Thompson (KEWA) over Austin Scanlan (TRIT) (Fall 0:00)
195: Will Van Epps (KEWA) over Christian Schrom (TRIT) (Fall 0:00)
220: Grady Klankowski (TRIT) over (KEWA) (For.)
285: Corbin Giesler (TRIT) over Amari Stokes (KEWA) (Fall 0:00)
Kenyon-Wanamingo 54, GMLOS 30
106: Ryan LaCanne (KEWA) over Cole Sheely (GMLO) (Fall 2:17)
113: Masyn Hanson (KEWA) over Teague Alden (GMLO) (Fall 2:59)
120: Reed Sommer (KEWA) over Timmy Hogfeldt (GMLO) (Fall 2:19)
126: James Jacobsen (GMLO) over Myles Thompson (KEWA) (Fall 0:59)
132: Aiden Quintana (GMLO) over Tate Miller (KEWA) (Fall 4:41)
138: Cohen Wiste (GMLO) over Landon Trump (KEWA) (Fall 0:56)
145: Donavon Felten (GMLO) over Austin Avery (KEWA) (Fall 1:44)
152: Dillon Bartel (KEWA) over Braxten Wiste (GMLO) (Fall 3:57)
160: Owen Craig (KEWA) over Ayden Stier (GMLO) (Fall 1:24)
170: Jaedin Johnson (KEWA) over (GMLO) (For.)
182: Gage Thompson (KEWA) over Zac Gehling (GMLO) (Fall 0:24)
195: Will Van Epps (KEWA) over (GMLO) (For.)
220: Rowan Sween (GMLO) over (KEWA) (For.)
285: Amari Stokes (KEWA) over Lucca Sween (GMLO) (Fall 3:59)