BOYS BASKETBALL
Blooming Prairie 54, Bethlehem Academy 33
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team picked up their first win the season Tuesday night, defeating Bethlehem Academy Cardinals (0-5, 0-5 Gopher Conference) 54-33. Blooming Prairie is now 1-3 overall and in Gopher Conference play.
Awesome Blossom guard Drew Kittleson led all scorers with 16 points and forward Luke Larkowski contributed four 3-pointers off the bench; he finished with 12 points.
“For the most part, we played a much better game tonight than we had previously,” coach Nate Piller said. “It's the first time we've had all our guys available all season. We took better control of the basketball and rebounded a lot better than we have prior to tonight. It was nice to get some 3-point baskets to fall with [Larkoski] hitting four; the hoop must have looked like a pond to him.”
Blooming Prairie is next in action on Friday, Feb. 5 when they take on the Medford Tigers. Tip is set for 7:15 p.m. at Blooming Prairie High School.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Owatonna 96, Faribault 75
Wins in 10 of 12 events allowed the Owatonna boys swimming and diving team to top Faribault 96-75 in a virtual meet.
Sophomore Ryan Peterson won the 500-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly, freshman Matthew Larson won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, Mason Piepho won the 200 freestyle Jacob Fast soared to first in the 1-meter diving competition and senior Trace Walderon motored to first in the 100 breaststroke, in addition to the Huskies winning the three relay races.
Faribault senior Tanner Longshore claimed both event wins for Faribault by winning the 50 freestyle by nearly two seconds and speeding to first in the 100 freestyle. Christopher Ferris also claimed second in diving.
WRESTLING
Faribault triangular
The Falcons enjoyed big wins of multiple varieties at their home triangular Tuesday night.
First, Faribault opened with a 39-30 victory against Class AAA No. 6-ranked Northfield, and followed that up with a sizable 73-6 win against Austin.
Both matches were counted as non-conference, however, so the Falcons and Raiders are still tied atop the Big 9 Conference with dueling undefeated records.
In the match Tuesday night against Northfield, Faribault won the first four matches to open up a 17-0 lead thanks to a 7-5 decision from Bo Bokman in the 106-pound weight class, an 11-0 major decision at 113 for JT Hausen, a fall at 120 by Elliot Viland and an 11-2 major decision at 126 by Tyler Boyd.
The Falcons also won via a 9-1 major decision at 145 from Gael Ramirez, a 6-3 decision at 160 from Aiden Tobin, a 5-2 decision at 170 from Cael Casteel, a forfeit at 182 and a fall at 220 by Gabe Shatskikh.
Against Austin, Bokman (106), Hausen (113), Isaac Yetzer (132), Hunter Conrad (138) and George Soto (182) all won by fall, Aiden Tobin (152) won by major decision, Casteel (170) won by decision, and Viland (120), Boyd (126), Ramirez (145), Cooper Leichtnam (160), Marcos Ramirez (195) and Shatskikh (220) all won by forfeit.